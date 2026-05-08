DITP unveils "Reimagining Thailand" vision at Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2026 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, hosted "Thai Night Cannes 2026" under the theme "Reimagining Thailand" at the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting Thailand's new direction in the global entertainment and creative economy, and reinforcing its position on the international stage.

Global box office success: "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" generated over US$73 million worldwide.

generated over US$73 million worldwide. International recognition: "A Useful Ghost" won the top award in the Critics' Week section at the Cannes Film Festival.

won the top award in the Critics' Week section at the Cannes Film Festival. Rising global demand for Thai serices: Thai BL and GL series continues to gain popularity across Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Growth in international productions: 162 international productions were filmed in Thailand between January and March 2026, generating over US$36 million in production spending, supported by a cash rebate incentive of up to 30%.

"Thailand is entering a new phase in the global creative industries, evolving from world-class filming destination into a source of original content and a strategic partner for international co-productions," said Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of DITP."Thailand has a strong creative foundation, supported by a new generation of talents with bold and distinctive storytelling. This aligns with the government's policy to position the creative economy as a key driver of future economic growth."The event showcased tangible achievements of Thailand's film industry on the global stage, including:Thai Night Cannes 2026 also marks a significant milestone, celebrating the 170anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France, reflecting long-standing cooperation in culture, trade, and creative industries.At Marché du Film 2026, DITP led 15 Thai companies to participate in business negotiations and international networking under the Thailand Pavilion. Participating companies included GDH 559, Sahamongkolfilm International, GMM Studios International, and T&B Media Global.The "Reimagining Thailand" vision represents a significant step in transforming Thailand from a globally recognized production base into a key partner in shaping the future of the international content and entertainment industry.In addition, "Amazing Thai Night," will be held at Annex Beach, Cannes in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), to showcase Thai culture, cuisine, music, and creative industries, while strengthening global partnerships in both tourism and the creative sectors.

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