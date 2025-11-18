Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ELATEC launches DevPack 5.07 for RFID management

November 18, 2025 | 17:00
(0) user say
This update represents a significant advancement in how users manage RFID readers and integrate mobile device functionalities.

PUCHHEIM, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 18 November 2025 - ELATEC, a leading manufacturer of access technologies, specializing in RFID readers and credentials, has released its latest software development toolkit, TWN4 DevPack 5.07. The new version delivers faster performance, stronger security and greater flexibility for configuring and managing RFID readers, enabling flexible and future-proof access solutions.

DevPack 5.07 / ELATEC

DevPack 5.07 / ELATEC


"With every DevPack release, our goal is to make life easier for developers, system integrators and end users," said Tobias Rasche, Global Head of Product Management of ELATEC GmbH. "Version 5.07 takes another big step forward by combining deeper diagnostics, broader mobile credential support and open-standard interoperability, all in one powerful package. With this evolution, our DevPack is now more than a development toolkit—it's a comprehensive framework for building secure, flexible, and future-ready authentication solutions."

Future-Proof Mobile and Security Capabilities

DevPack 5.07 expands ELATEC's support for modern mobile ecosystems, giving developers more ways to deliver seamless, secure, and flexible authentication experiences. Built-in integration for Orange PackID, Transact and AccessGrid eliminates extra setup steps, simplifying deployment of mobile ID solutions for campuses, workplaces and customer loyalty programs. New Bluetooth® capabilities enable developers to create fully customized mobile ID experiences and integrate ELATEC readers effortlessly into existing apps and ecosystems.

The release also introduces support for PKOC (Public Key Open Credential): an open, vendor-neutral standard that aligns perfectly with ELATEC's agnostic reader philosophy. PKOC gives customers maximum freedom of choice and stronger protection through asymmetric cryptography, creating a more resilient foundation for future-ready access systems.

Additional enhancements include a new API for MIFARE DESFire EV2/EV3 cards, giving developers greater flexibility in advanced security and feature integration. The PIN-after-card option enables two-factor authentication (2FA) with a well-defined authentication process in physical access (PAC) environments. It is designed for use with wall readers featuring keypads, such as the Secustos. Together, these updates simplify mobile credential deployment while raising the bar for security and interoperability across diverse applications.

Smarter Tools for Development and Configuration

DevPack 5.07 gives developers and integrators faster insight into reader performance, greater control over configuration and dramatically shorter update cycles. The result: quicker rollouts, easier troubleshooting and lower maintenance costs across even the most complex deployments.

Key advancements include:

  • Enhanced Tracer diagnostics: Deeper transponder analysis and broader technology support—including HID DESFire EV3 and SEOS—enable faster, more accurate troubleshooting and performance validation.
  • Compact OSDP configuration updates: The new configuration update cuts time for updates over OSDP by a factor of 10 or greater, minimizes bandwidth requirements and reduces downtime.
  • Wiegand configuration via AppBlaster: Expanded options for Secustos and TWN4 Palon readers simplify migration from legacy Wiegand to secure OSDP systems.

These improvements make DevPack 5.07 a more powerful, efficient toolkit for building and managing RFID systems from setup through long-term maintenance.

"The new DevPack gives our partners the freedom to innovate within a secure, open and future-ready framework," said Gerhard Burits, CEO of ELATEC GmbH. "It's a perfect example of our philosophy: simplify what's complex, protect what matters and prepare for what's next."

The TWN4 DevPack 5.07 release represents ELATEC's continued investment in flexibility, interoperability and developer empowerment, making it easier than ever to design and maintain secure, scalable RFID and mobile access solutions across industries.

For more information about TWN4 DevPack 5.07, visit www.elatec.com/devpack

ELATEC enables user authentication and identification solutions worldwide. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovative and future-proof access systems. Combining pioneering universal readers, advanced authentication software, and world-class service and support, ELATEC boosts secure, flexible access management—from physical access control to digital access management, machine authentication, secure printing, EV charging, and more. ELATEC's comprehensive portfolio of multi-technology readers supports more than 60 transponder technologies (including LF and HF RFID, NFC, and BLE) and 99 physical and mobile credentials. The readers are remotely configurable and updatable, ensuring seamless interoperability and adaptability to evolving market needs. ELATEC collaborates with OEMs, integrators, and organizations to design customized access solutions that enhance security, improve user convenience, and simplify management. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, ELATEC is represented at 22 locations worldwide. ELATEC is a part of Allegion. For more information, visit https://www.elatec.com/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Elatec

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ELATEC DevPack 5.07 RFID management integration

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

KOI founder named to Forbes China top list

KOI founder named to Forbes China top list

Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance breaks into Thailand market

Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance breaks into Thailand market

UABBHK 2025 explores TECHFORMANCE and AI architecture

UABBHK 2025 explores TECHFORMANCE and AI architecture

Wuxi demonstrates its UNESCO City of Music bid

Wuxi demonstrates its UNESCO City of Music bid

Batik Air marks decade of Perth Malaysia flights

Batik Air marks decade of Perth Malaysia flights

SATS posts S$78.9 million second quarter profit

SATS posts S$78.9 million second quarter profit

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources

Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020