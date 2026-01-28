Corporate

EasySMX Debuts Budget-Friendly S10 Lite Controller

January 28, 2026 | 12:30
(0) user say
The gaming accessories manufacturer introduced an affordable controller featuring native Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility and nine-axis motion sensing for enhanced gaming precision.
COLORADO, USA- Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - EasySMX officially unveils the S10 Lite, the definitive "Top Switch 2 Controller at $40." Designed as the essential "Player 2" or travel companion, it brings pro-level reliability to budget-conscious gamers without the premium price tag.

The S-Series Ecosystem: A Solution for Switch Gamer
EasySMX now offers a clear two-tier solution for the Switch 2 ecosystem:
  • The Advanced S10 ($59.99): The powerhouse for enthusiasts, featuring TMR Sticks and ALPS HD Rumble, and Switch 2 Compatibility.
  • The Essential S10 Lite ($39.99): The perfect "Player 2" or travel controller. It retains pro-level essentials—Hall Effect Sticks, 9-Axis Motion Control, and Native Wireless Protocol—without the premium price tag.
"Our users needed a solid, drift-free backup controller for friends and family that didn't cost a fortune," said Kiin, User Research Specialist at EasySMX. "The S10 Lite is our answer—high performance without the compromise of cheap knockoffs.

This native integration delivers three breakthrough features:
  • One-Touch Instant Wake-Up: Eliminate the need to manually power on the console from the dock. A single press of the Home button on the S10 Lite wakes the Switch 2 remotely via native signal commands—a rarity in budget alternatives.
  • Dedicated C-Button Voice Chat: As multiplayer gaming evolves, the S10 Lite features a native C-Button. This allows for instant, seamless team communication without complex third-party apps or wired setups.
  • System-Level Button Remapping: Unlike competitors that require external phone apps to adjust settings, the S10 Lite allows users to map its 2 back buttons directly within the Switch 2 system interface. It offers a completely friction-free, "official" customization experience.
Essential S-Series Performance
  • Hall Effect & Glide™ Tech: Equipped with magnetic sensors and a proprietary low-friction structure, the sticks are immune to "stick drift," ensuring long-term durability.
  • 9-Axis Motion Control: Surpassing the standard 6-axis gyro, the S10 Lite's 9-axis system actively corrects spatial drift, providing the stability needed for motion-heavy titles like Splatoon or Zelda.
Pricing & Availability
The EasySMX S10 Lite is available now for pre-order.
  • MSRP: $39.99
  • Official Link: EasySMX S10 Lite Store Page

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By EasySMX

TagTag:
