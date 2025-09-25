Eason Tech 20-F Filing 2025: Fiscal 2024 Annual Report Live

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment, and digital technology security business, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 24, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.fdvsglobal.com/index.php/index-show-tid-83.html.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@dunxin.us.