Eason Technology Limited Received NYSE American Non-Compliance Letter

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: DXF) today announced that it received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") on October 14, 2025. The Company is below compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide") since it reported stockholders' equity of RMB 28 million (approximately USD$3.8 million based on an exchange rate of RMB 7.2993 to US$1.00) as of December 31, 2024, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 (the "Deficiency"). The Company is also not currently eligible for any exemption in Section 1003(a) of the Company Guide from the stockholders' equity requirements.

The Company is now subject to the procedures and requirements set forth in Section 1009 of the Company Guide. In connection with its Deficiency, the Company must submit a plan by November 13, 2025 ("Plan Due Date"), advising of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by April 14, 2027 ("Compliance Deadline").

If the Company does not submit a compliance plan or if the plan is not accepted, delisting proceedings will commence. Furthermore, if the plan is accepted but the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by the Compliance Deadline, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, Exchange staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate. The Company may appeal a staff delisting determination in accordance with Section 1010 and Part 12 of the Company Guide.

This delinquency notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ADSs, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during the cure period subject to continued compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE American.