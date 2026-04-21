Earth Day profiles sustainable tourism practitioners

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, we are reminded of the vital need to protect our planet. For some, however, sustainability is not merely an annual reflection—it's something they actively work towards in their daily lives. Meet Wang Zhirong and Zhang Jing, two changemakers from rural China who are reshaping our understanding of what travel can be.

From regenerative farming in the rugged Taihang Mountains to preserving heritage craft in the heart of Ningxia, their work illustrates how local initiatives can foster a more sustainable, inclusive, and meaningful travel experience.

Wang Zhirong: Bringing People, Land, and Life Together

In the steep, rocky expanses of the Taihang Mountains, where ancient cliffs rise, Wang Zhirong is quietly leading a revolution. She manages the Trip.com Group Country Retreat in Shibanyan, Linzhou, Henan, known to visitors as Linzhou Retreat, which is redefining rural tourism. Nestled far from China's bustling cities, it invites guests to become part of the land's story.

Originally from Yunnan, Wang arrived in Linzhou with a vision to rekindle the connection between humans and the land—a bond that modern life has somewhat eroded. Since opening in 2021, Linzhou Retreat has been more than another guesthouse; it was conceived as a model for regenerative agriculture. It focuses on restoring soil health, supporting biodiversity, and working with nature rather than against it.

"We don't just grow food here," Wang explains, "we grow connections. Connections with the land, with nature, and with each other."

The retreat combines centuries-old agricultural wisdom with modern eco-conscious practices. Through pesticide-free and chemical-free cultivation, Linzhou Retreat follows natural seasonal rhythms. Farming here is designed to work gently with nature—minimising soil disturbance, using compost as natural fertiliser, and creating space for diverse plant and animal life to thrive.

Guests to the retreat are invited to be part of the experience and gain a greater appreciation for sustainable farming and nature. They can participate in every stage—from planting tomatoes to harvesting sweet potatoes. Once harvested, the vegetables are handed to local chefs, who prepare them using traditional methods. The experience is most rewarding when guests sit down to enjoy meals made from ingredients they have helped harvest or prepare during their stay.

According to records shared by Wang, in 2025 around 40% of guests at the Trip.com Group Country Retreat in Shibanyan, Linzhou, took part in hands-on experiences, including traditional crafts such as paper-cutting and making sachets, daily activities, and planting and harvesting. Of these, 16% joined the planting and harvesting experiences.

"When our guests cook their own meals from the vegetables they've harvested, they feel grounded—a direct connection with the food they eat," Wang says.

Linzhou Retreat's appeal goes beyond eco-conscious farming. Wang noticed that families travelling with pets were often overlooked in rural tourism. This insight led Linzhou Retreat to become one of the first pet-friendly retreats in the region, providing a space where every household member—including furry companions—can feel at home. Since launching the pet-friendly initiative in September 2025, the retreat has welcomed 52 families travelling with pets. Guest rooms feature private balconies, while the retreat's open grounds give dogs space to run freely. Cats and dogs are provided with food, bowls, litter boxes, training pads, and a variety of toys, ensuring they are as comfortable as their human companions.

"Inclusivity means creating a space where differences can coexist comfortably," Wang notes. "Since introducing pet-friendly facilities, conversations among guests—and between guests and staff—have multiplied, creating a livelier, more connected atmosphere across the retreat."

Under Wang's leadership, Linzhou Retreat has evolved into much more than a country stay. It is a place to grow, to learn, and to connect with the land in ways that leave a lasting impact. Guests depart carrying a renewed appreciation of nature and enhanced awareness of how their travels can make a difference.

Zhang Jing: Weaving Culture, Community, and Sustainability

In the tranquil landscapes of Yinchuan, Ningxia, Zhang Jing is weaving a future that honors both her ancestors and her community. As a representative inheritor of Ningxia's intangible cultural heritage, she has dedicated her life to preserving the ancient art of hemp weaving—a craft that once faced the risk of fading into oblivion.

In the village workshops, Zhang is breathing new life into this tradition, transforming it from an art form into a thriving, more sustainable business. As a Guest Teacher at Trip.com Group Country Retreat, she works closely with the Huangyang Guluo Joint Resort, where she has introduced the "Tianma" (literally "Horses in the Sky") line of zero-waste souvenirs to travellers. Made from locally sourced hemp and handwoven fabric, these items are not just souvenirs—they offer an immersive way to experience the heart and soul of Ningxia.

"These pieces are more than just beautiful," Zhang explains. "They carry the stories of our ancestors, made with care and respect for the environment."

Born in the 1960s, Zhang learned hemp weaving—both a practical skill and an art form—from her grandmother at a young age. Over time, she became a skilled artisan of this intangible cultural heritage. While creating her own crafts, Zhang resolved to use this skill to improve the livelihoods of villagers in the surrounding communities. She thus established workshops to pass on the art of hemp weaving.

Thanks to Zhang's dedicated efforts, over the nine years since her workshops were founded, her hemp weaving programs have delivered training sessions to more than 3,000 participants. Among them, over 300 have taken orders for handmade gifts, such as hemp pouches and ornaments, and 128 now enjoy stable employment. Many of them are rural women and people with disabilities, gaining opportunities for both financial independence and dignity through the initiative.

For some, like Han Xilan, the change has been life-changing. Once struggling to make ends meet, she now supports her family and finds pride in her craft. "I used to know very little," she says. "Learning from Zhang Jing gave me skills and confidence. Seeing our products sold far and wide, I feel I can really do something with my life."

Participants in Zhang's workshops follow strict natural practices. All hemp is locally sourced, and plant-based dyes from herbs are used, with coloring techniques—including boiling, dyeing, and setting—carefully adapted to each piece's form and craftsmanship. Even years later, when these woven works return to nature, they leave no harm or pollution behind. This is a principle Zhang calls "coming from nature and returning to nature," a simple truth often overlooked.

"The craft of hemp weaving connects us to our land and ancestors, but it's also about creating something tangible that empowers our community," Zhang says. "Every piece we make reflects our commitment to more sustainable practices and inclusion."

In a time marked by fast fashion and mass production, Zhang's work exemplifies a slower, more thoughtful kind of tourism—one that values quality, heritage, and culture. Travellers today are no longer seeking just a destination; they are looking for experiences that bring them closer to the places they visit. Zhang's products allow them to take a piece of that connection home.

A Shared Vision for a Lower-Carbon Future

The stories of Wang Zhirong and Zhang Jing point to the future of travel. As greener solutions, inclusivity and cultural preservation grow ever more important, they embody the kind of travel our planet and society need.

These efforts are similarly reflected in Trip.com Group Country Retreats across China. For inbound visitors, these retreats open a window into local life. Travellers can also experience this at retreats like Dawan Jinzhai in Anhui, Zhangjiajie Manson Joint Resort in Hunan, Yijingzhuangyuan Joint Resort in Guangzhou, and Mount Emei Yixi-Qingyin Joint Resort in Sichuan. Country Retreats serve as flagship initiatives for community-friendly rural revitalisation, blending cultural preservation and local empowerment.

These initiatives are part of Trip.com Group's broader ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategy. Through partnerships with organisations like the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Trip.com Group helps travellers discover accommodations that received sustainable certifications. The company also applies the Travel Impact Model (TIM), recommended by Travalyst, to highlight lower-emission flights, and offers electric vehicle choices for car rentals.

At its best, travel is a catalyst for positive change. Through the work of changemakers like Wang Zhirong and Zhang Jing, Trip.com Group shows how every journey can create a lasting legacy—nurturing the environment, empowering local communities, and preserving cultural heritage for generations to come.