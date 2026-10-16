De Beers signs sprinter Letsile Tebogo as ambassador

LONDON, UK/ GABORONE, BOTSWANA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – De Beers Group and the Government of the Republic of Botswana today announced the extension of De Beers' partnership with Olympic champion and Botswana sporting icon Letsile Tebogo. Originally launched in January 2025, when Tebogo was appointed a De Beers Global Ambassador, the partnership has now been expanded into a three-year programme of work between De Beers and the Government of Botswana as part of their wider collaboration to support natural diamond demand and promote Botswana's unique contribution to the diamond industry. The extended partnership will help shine a light on the progress Botswana has achieved through diamonds as the nation celebrates its 'diamond' anniversary of 60 years since independence.

Building on the success of the initial partnership, the relationship will be anchored in a global storytelling platform themedfollowing Tebogo's journey as he prepares for the next chapter of his extraordinary career. The collaboration will spotlight the transformative role that natural diamonds play in creating opportunities, supporting communities and driving long-term prosperity in Botswana.In 2024, Tebogo made history when he won Olympic gold in the men's 200 metres in a time of 19.46 seconds, becoming the first African athlete to win the event and the first Motswana to claim an Olympic gold medal. His achievement captivated audiences worldwide and cemented his status as one of the most exciting talents in global sport.Since then, Tebogo has continued to establish himself among the world's elite sprinters. Named World Athletics Men's Athlete of the Year in 2024, he has remained a leading force on the international circuit, delivering standout performances across global competitions and inspiring a new generation of athletes throughout Africa.The partnership reflects the powerful connection between Tebogo's personal journey and Botswana's development story. Over more than five decades, Botswana's diamond resources have helped support investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and sport, creating opportunities for generations of Batswana and helping cultivate talents such as Tebogo. Like a natural diamond formed under pressure and transformed into something exceptional, Tebogo's rise from Botswana to Olympic glory embodies resilience, determination and the fulfilment of potential.The Road to LA28As the face of the campaign, Tebogo will feature in content and storytelling initiatives that explore the dedication, sacrifice and support systems behind elite performance. Building on the Talent Unearthed platform, the campaign will connect sporting excellence with Botswana's broader story of opportunity, progress and possibility.

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