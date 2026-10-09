De Beers partners with artisan Shakunona Parata for exhibition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – De Beers continues its participation in Homo Faber 2026 by supporting Botswana-based master basket weaver Shakunona Parata, who will demonstrate her weaving practice and present a new sculptural work created in collaboration with Beullah Serema and Peter Mabeo of Mabeo Studio. Based in Botswana, Mabeo Studio explores the intersection of craft, design and culture, collaborating with artisans to create contemporary works that draw on local materials, cultural heritage and a deep respect for craftsmanship.



Diware in crating & Portrait of Shakunona Parata

Curated by Artistic Director Es Devlin, this year's theme for Homo Faber, An Island of Light, examines the interplay between light, materials and creativity, placing the work of craft artists from around the world at the heart of the experience. In keeping with Homo Faber's focus on the maker, their materials, tools and processes, Parata will weave live in the A Rooted Ascent room alongside presenting Diware, a new sculptural work created with Mabeo Studio.

A member of the Ngamiland Basket Weavers, from the north-western region of Botswana, Parata will present basket-weaving techniques using locally gathered materials drawing on skills and practices passed through generations. Parata learnt her skills from her mother and grandmother, and continues to experiment with different approaches to technique, pattern and colour.Her work is guided by her personal connection to the Okavango River, the movement of its seasons and the materials it yields. Through Parata's work, the project recognises both an individual practitioner and the wider community and traditions of making of which she is part.Alongside a live weaving presentation at Homo Faber, Parata and Mabeo Studio have created a new sculptural work called Diware, that brings together natural materials from Botswana including woven palm leaves, naturally gathered porcupine quills, carved wood and semi-precious stones.The work is founded on Manyevora, a traditional Mbukushu attire associated with Diware, a historic healing ceremony that today is more commonly represented through dance. The Manyevora is the most prominent element in the Diware sculpture, comprised of foraged materials from nature. The natural and crafted materials have been brought together deliberately, each retaining its own character. This combination of elements reflects an interest in convergence, between maker and material, individual and community, people and place.Through Homo Faber, De Beers explores the craft skills and organic materials that originated from the same landscape as natural diamonds. Parata's presentation follows South African artist Abongile Sidzumo's participation in August. De Beers' wider collaboration with Mabeo Studio will continue at Frieze Masters in London this October, where the studio is working with basket weavers from this collective, as well as potters and wood carvers from across Botswana on a new commission for Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, Chapter Two.Lynn Serfaty, General Manager – Natural Diamonds, De Beers, says: "Shakunona Parata's work at Homo Faber reflects the skill, dedication and heritage that shape the relationship between natural materials and craft. We are pleased to support her collaboration with Beullah Serema and Peter Mabeo of Mabeo Studio as part of this year's Homo Faber."Shakunona Parata, says: "My life and that of the river are connected. The flood plains of the Okavango river guides my activities and rituals. My basket weaving practice is an extension of nature, of the river through the materials it yields, the movement of the seasons and my hands, seeing through my eyes with conscientiousness of all that is around me and within me, through my work."Mabeo Studio, says: "Homo Faber presents an opportunity to consider relationship. While it is helpful to recognise the highly valued and respected individual maker, in our studio, we also see it as worthwhile to be aware of how any practice is but a small expression of a whole. To see the indivisible wholeness of life and living, intangibly in approach and physically with how natural materials are related with, across cultures, through simple and dedicated craft acts."https://www.debeersgroup.com

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