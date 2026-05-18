Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chow Tai Fook unveils its first global flagship store in Hong Kong

May 18, 2026 | 10:45
(0) user say
The jeweller announced on 16 May 2026 a new immersive luxury retail experience in Hong Kong, redefining its brand presence with a flagship location.

HONG KONG, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, 2026, Chow Tai Fook, a leading global Chinese jewellery house, unveils its first global flagship store on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Conceived as "Home of Chow Tai Fook," the store blends nearly a century of heritage with contemporary aesthetics, showcasing the beauty of China to the world through jewellery.

Chow Tai Fook first global flagship store spanning around 10,000 square feet, it is the group's largest store in the Hong Kong and Macau market. The store features the Heritage Pavilion, celebrating Chow Tai Fook's journey and the artisanal heritage that has shaped the Brand since its founding. Spanning from 1929 to the present, it highlights collaborations with leading institutions to research and preserve hammering, filigree, and other ancient gold jewellery techniques, ensuring these time-honoured skills remain a living legacy for the future.

A Gold Ginkgo Tree stands as an iconic presence of the flagship store, measuring 2.1 metres tall and 2.3 metres wide. Its leaves and branches are cast in pure gold, weighing nearly 40,000 grams in total. A testament to Chow Tai Fook's technical mastery, the tree was crafted by nearly 50 artisans in around 60,000 hours.

As the first global Chinese jewellery brand to enter the luxury home category, the Brand is bringing its mastery of fine craftsmanship to objects designed to enrich home décor. Developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed brand, Bernardaud — the venerable French porcelain maison — Chow Tai Fook Home's tableware Rouge Collection brings together world-class artisanal traditions with a contemporary design language. This expansion reinforces the Brand positioning in the global luxury landscape, while integrating the brand more deeply into customers' daily lives.

The space includes a newly introduced concierge service and redesigned interiors aimed at creating a more structured and service-led in-store journey.

The opening of Chow Tai Fook's first global flagship store marks a pivotal milestone in the Brand's strategic evolution, embodying its artisanal mastery and cultural depth while offering a fresh and contemporary vision of Chinese luxury. Every visit is transformed into an immersive encounter with the Brand's rich history, exceptional craftsmanship, and oriental aesthetics, redefining the luxury retail experience on a global stage.

By PR Newswire

Chow Tai Fook

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Chow Tai Fook Global flagship store Luxury retail experience

Related Contents

Brochu Walker opens first global flagship in Seoul

Brochu Walker opens first global flagship in Seoul

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Young scholars revitalise Confucian thought in Singapore by interpreting Eastern classics

Young scholars revitalise Confucian thought in Singapore by interpreting Eastern classics

Swjtu lays tracks for a unified rail future with Asean collaboration

Swjtu lays tracks for a unified rail future with Asean collaboration

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Young scholars revitalise Confucian thought in Singapore by interpreting Eastern classics

Young scholars revitalise Confucian thought in Singapore by interpreting Eastern classics

Swjtu lays tracks for a unified rail future with Asean collaboration

Swjtu lays tracks for a unified rail future with Asean collaboration

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

Chow Tai Fook unveils its first global flagship store in Hong Kong

Chow Tai Fook unveils its first global flagship store in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020