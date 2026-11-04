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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DatVietVAC commences trading on HSX

November 04, 2026 | 17:01
(0) user say
On November 2, DatViet VAC Group Holdings Corporation was granted a listing decision by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), marking its initial public offering
DatVietVAC commences trading on HSX
Photo: DatVietVAC

Accordingly, DatVietVAC commenced trading of 111.42 million DVV stocks, with a total listing value (at par value) of VND1.11 trillion ($43.3 million). The reference price of DVV stocks on the first trading day is $2.13 apiece, with a fluctuation band of approximately 20 per cent.

DatVietVAC was established in 2019 with an initial charter capital of approximately $194,000. DVV primarily provides business management consultancy and related services.

According to DVV’s consolidated business performance report, net revenue exceeded $147.3 million in 2024 and $131.5 million in 2025.

Profit after tax was $5.55 million and $8.27 million, respectively. In the first six months of 2026, DVV reported net revenue of over $53.2 million and profit after tax of $5.24 million.

At the listing ceremony, a HSX representative congratulated DVV on its first trading session. As the market operator, HSX continues to support the company in fulfilling its obligations as a listed entity, particularly in information disclosure and compliance with securities market regulations and policies.

DatVietVAC is transitioning towards a comprehensive intellectual property (IP) lifecycle model, extending the commercial vitality of successful content across multiple seasons, live concerts, artist management, and direct-to-consumer offerings.

The company's development strategy is structured around three pillars. First, DatVietVAC aims to bring Vietnamese-inspired IPs to the international market, while simultaneously developing Asian IPs in accordance with Western commercial standards.

Second, it integrates technology and AI across the ecosystem. Third, it expands a V-Culture consumer ecosystem beyond the realm of entertainment to broaden commercial opportunities and extend the commercial lifecycle of its IP.

DatVietVAC currently commands a library of over 2,000 protected intellectual property assets alongside popular entertainment franchises such as Rap Viet, The Masked Singer, 2 Days 1 Night, and the Say Hi music series.

Dien May Xanh's IPO raises over $500 million Dien May Xanh's IPO raises over $500 million

Dien May Xanh has completed a public share sale, raising more than VND13.3 trillion ($500 million) and increasing its charter capital to VND12.68 trillion ($487.7 million).
DatViet VAC IPO sees robust demand from investors DatViet VAC IPO sees robust demand from investors

Vietnam’s leading media and entertainment group DatViet VAC Group Holdings has wrapped up its initial public offering with over 100 per cent subscription rate, attracting nearly 1,700 investors.
Why Vietnam deal teams may want to prepare for both IPO and sale Why Vietnam deal teams may want to prepare for both IPO and sale

With listed markets under pressure and some buyers still active, keeping both a sale and a listing open could be a useful part of what advisors offer Vietnamese sellers. Phi Bui, account executive at Ansarada Vietnam, gives his outlook on the current markets.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
DatVietVAC HSX DVV IPO

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