SCX partners with DDN to build Australian sovereign computing cloud

SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian sovereign AI infrastructure pioneer SCX.ai and global AI data intelligence leader DDN today announced a landmark partnership to expand and accelerate Australia's largest sovereign AI inferencing cloud.

The partnership brings together SCX's ASIC-accelerated infrastructure with DDN's Infinia data intelligence platform. The combined solution provides Australian enterprises, government agencies and research institutions with a secure, high-performance, multi-tenant AI factory designed to accelerate inference and lower the cost per token, while ensuring models, workloads and data remain strictly within Australia.

The announcement follows SCX.ai's debut on the Australian Securities Exchange on 21 August, following a fully underwritten $40 million IPO, making it Australia's first ASX-listed pure-play sovereign AI inference infrastructure company.

SCX.ai enters the public market with growing commercial momentum. Contracted annual recurring revenue reached $6.5 million at the end of July, up 20.9% since May. The platform now has more than 400 active users.

Building on the successful launch of SCX's first sovereign AI node at the Equinix SY5 data centre in Sydney, the integration of DDN Infinia ensures the underlying data layer can keep pace with massive concurrency and high-throughput inferencing demands.

By delivering sub-millisecond latency and up to 27x faster KV cache loading, Infinia eliminates I/O stalls and maximises hardware utilisation – enabling organisations to run large context windows and agentic AI workloads swiftly, without compromising on speed, data privacy or regulatory compliance.

"For the first time, Australian organisations have access to a fully domestic, enterprise-grade AI cloud that scales effortlessly," said SCX founder and CEO David Keane. "By integrating DDN's world-class data platforms into our architecture, we are ensuring that our infrastructure can handle the most data-intensive workloads on the planet. This partnership supercharges our mission to deliver advanced AI entirely onshore, without compromising speed, security or sovereignty."

The joint infrastructure also addresses one of the major challenges confronting the rapid global expansion of AI: the power and cooling required to support growing compute demand.

SCX.ai's infrastructure uses purpose-built SambaNova AI processors and is designed to generate significantly more AI compute from the power and physical footprint available inside existing commercial data centres. The architecture uses air cooling, avoiding the large volumes of water required by many conventional AI data centre cooling systems.

Testing disclosed by SCX.ai ahead of its ASX listing showed its SambaNova-based infrastructure delivering approximately 2.5x to 5.6x the performance per watt of GPU-based systems across selected stable inference workloads, depending on the model and hardware configuration tested.

"Sovereign AI isn't just about where data resides, it's about whether a nation can operate AI at scale, efficiently and without compromise," said DDN CTO Sven Oehme. "Our partnership with SCX brings together purpose-built inferencing infrastructure with DDN's Infinia data platform to remove the single biggest barrier to AI performance: the data layer. By eliminating I/O bottlenecks and enabling extreme concurrency with sub-millisecond latency, we're fundamentally changing the economics of inference – delivering higher utilisation, lower cost per token and true enterprise-grade sovereignty. This is how countries turn AI ambition into real, operational capability."

The expanded cloud capacity will support the deployment of bespoke enterprise workloads, as well as SCX.ai's Project MAGPiE, a sovereign large language model specifically fine-tuned for the Australian cultural and commercial context.

SCX.ai's first node at Equinix SY5 in Sydney is operational, with the company now accelerating deployment of Node 2, targeted to be operational by the end of 2026. SCX.ai is also progressing plans for additional nodes as it builds out a national sovereign AI inference network.

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