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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Innodisk introduces DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM for AI workloads

August 01, 2026 | 13:18
(0) user say
Innodisk introduced the DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM, featuring an industry-leading data rate to support the rapid growth of generative AI, large language models and robotics applications.

TAIPEI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, introduces the DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM to support the rapid growth of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and robotics applications. With an industry-leading data rate of 12800 MT/s, this advanced memory module delivers exceptional bandwidth efficiency and scalability to meet the growing processing demands of AI-driven innovations.

Innodisk Introduces High-Speed DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM to Power AI Workloads
Innodisk introduces the DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM to support the rapid growth of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and robotics applications.

Breaking the Memory Wall with Advanced Architecture

The growing complexity of AI and HPC workloads has exposed the limitations of traditional memory architectures, often referred to as the "memory wall"—a bottleneck where memory bandwidth fails to keep up with processing speeds, leading to inefficiencies. The DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM overcomes this challenge with its innovative Multiplexed Registering Clock Driver (MRCD) and Multiplexed Data Buffer (MDB) architecture. By enabling simultaneous two-rank access, this breakthrough design increases bandwidth by 60% compared to traditional DDR5 8000 MT/s RDIMMs, significantly improving data transfer speeds and computational efficiency. By reducing the load on the memory controller and lowering latency, this module enhances AI model training, large language models (LLMs), and robotic automation applications.

Optimized for AI and Data-Intensive Workloads

AI workloads require faster and more efficient memory solutions. The DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM eliminates memory bottlenecks, ensuring that CPU and GPU speeds are not hindered by slow memory access. Its high-speed architecture optimizes token-based data processing, enhancing computing efficiency for AI models without the need for major hardware modifications.

Reliable, Scalable, and Energy-Efficient Design

Designed for seamless integration, the DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM is fully compatible with standard DDR5 RDIMM slots, making system upgrades effortless. Its compact and robust design incorporates MDB, MRCD, eFuse, and TVS technologies to ensure stable data transmission and protection against power surges. Additionally, its energy-efficient design minimizes power consumption and supports the sustainability goals of modern data centers.

The DDR5 12800 MRDIMM will be available in Q4 2026, with capacities ranging from 32GB to 128GB to accommodate diverse application requirements.

With this latest innovation, Innodisk continues to push the boundaries of memory performance, providing AI and HPC industries with the speed, efficiency, and reliability needed for next-generation computing.

For more information, please visit https://www.innodisk.com/en/index

By PR Newswire

Innodisk Corporation

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TagTag:
Innodisk DDR5 DDR5 12800 MT/s MRDIMM

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