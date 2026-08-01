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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canadian Solar modules earn FM hail-resilience approval

August 01, 2026 | 13:00
(0) user say
Canadian Solar's US-manufactured TOPCon and HJT Low Carbon hail-resilient modules received FM Approvals recognition under the FM 4478 standard, confirming their severe hail resilience for the American market.

KITCHENER, ON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that its U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT Low Carbon hail-resilient modules have received FM Approvals recognition under the rigorous FM 4478 and FM 4480 identified component standards, making them the first FM Approvals PV modules listed as identified components for severe hail zones.

The recognition validates the exceptional durability and resilience of Canadian Solar's U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT Low Carbon HP modules, including proven resistance to severe hail impacts. To achieve FM listing, the modules successfully passed a comprehensive series of tests designed to evaluate their ability to withstand the demanding environmental and mechanical stresses encountered by utility-scale solar projects, including:

  1. Hail Damage Resistance Testing per ANSI/FM Approvals Standard for Ground-Mounted or Elevated Photovoltaic Module System, Class 4480.
  2. Design Qualification and Type Approval Testing in accordance with the IEC/EN 61215 series standards.
  3. Safety Qualification Testing in accordance with IEC/EN 61730-2 and ANSI/UL 61730 requirements.

As the first FM Approvals identified component PV modules listed in the industry, Canadian Solar's U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT HP products set a new standard for solar projects in hail-prone markets. The FM Approvals recognition provides developers, asset owners, and investors with an additional layer of confidence by validating the modules' resilience under severe hail conditions.

By helping reduce hail-related project risks, strengthening insurability, and supporting long-term asset performance, these modules can enhance project bankability and contribute to more predictable lifetime returns. Designed for today's increasingly challenging climate conditions, they enable solar project stakeholders to better protect revenue streams while supporting reliable plant operation over the life of the asset.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Canadian Solar, said, "As extreme weather events become more frequent, resilience is increasingly critical to solar project success. The FM Approvals listing of our U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT HP modules demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-performance products that help customers mitigate risk, improve project bankability, and ensure reliable long-term operation of their solar assets."

For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

By PR Newswire

Canadian Solar Inc.

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TagTag:
Canadian Solar Severe Hail Resilience U.S.Manufactured Modules FM Approvals Recognition

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