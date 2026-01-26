Corporate

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

January 26, 2026 | 15:15
(0) user say
The logistics provider shared its projections for air and ocean cargo markets whilst emphasising supply chain optimisation strategies to navigate anticipated challenges and opportunities throughout the year.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 January 2026 – Dachser, a global logistics provider with over 90 years of experience, recently hosted a customer event in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together customers and industry stakeholders to discuss the 2026 air and sea freight market outlook and the role of Supply Chain Optimization in navigating a challenging global trade environment.

The event highlighted key developments shaping international trade flows, including geopolitical tensions, evolving sourcing strategies, capacity dynamics, and cost developments across air and sea freight markets. The discussions also underscored the growing importance of structured Supply Chain Optimization as companies adapt their logistics networks to changing market conditions.

"After several years of volatility, the air freight market is gradually moving toward a more balanced environment," said Daniel Chua, Head of Air Freight, Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific at Dachser. "While demand fundamentals remain positive, careful capacity planning and realistic forecasting will be increasingly important as the market continues to normalize."

In air freight, Dachser expects demand in 2026 to grow at a single-digit rate, supported by moderate capacity expansion and a normalization of rate patterns. While stable yields are anticipated, growth will continue to be driven by e-commerce, electronics – particularly AI-related components – and pharmaceuticals, alongside a structural shift of trade lanes toward Southeast Asia.

In sea freight, Dachser forecasts global demand growth to slow below three percent in 2026, despite continued strength in intra-Asia trade and Asia-Europe volumes. While fleet growth remains significant, supply and demand are relatively balanced, supported by blank sailings and vessel scrapping. Freight rates are expected to stabilize into early 2026, although uncertainty remains due to high operating costs and ongoing geopolitical developments.

"Even as rates soften, the market remains far from predictable," said Eunice Yu, Head of Ocean Freight, Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific at Dachser. "Flexibility, diversified routing options, and realistic lead-time planning are essential for building resilient supply chains in the year ahead."

Beyond outlooks: enabling resilience through Supply Chain Optimization

Beyond market analysis, Dachser sees that supply chains increasingly depend on structured, data-driven planning by taking a Supply Chain Optimization approach, which supports customers in analyzing, modeling, and redesigning logistics networks based on real operational data.

Philipp Ramsbacher, Team Leader of Supply Chain Optimization at Dachser says, "By applying Supply Chain Optimization with data-driven simulation, Dachser enables customers to evaluate scenarios, align stakeholders, and develop optimized and implementable supply chain solutions. These solutions help design logistics networks that are robust, efficient, and sustainable."

Projects showcased during the event demonstrated measurable improvements, including cost savings, reduced CO₂ emissions, and enhanced delivery performance, underscoring the value of a structured Supply Chain Optimization approach.

With integrated air, sea, and contract logistics solutions and its strong presence across Asia Pacific as well as a well-established European road logistics backbone, Dachser continues to support customers navigate changing market conditions while strengthening long-term supply chain performance.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.com

By Dachser

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Dachser 2026 Freight Market

