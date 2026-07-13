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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Non-smoker diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer during routine health check-up

July 13, 2026 | 11:00
(0) user say
Chev Cheng, a 54-year-old Cambodian, was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer during a routine health check-up and successfully treated with robot-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Xi surgical system at FV Hospital, avoiding chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

During the check-up, Cheng chose to undergo lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan. The scan revealed a pulmonary nodule measuring approximately 7mm.

Because the lesion was very small, doctors recommended a follow-up CT scan three months later. At the follow-up examination, the nodule had doubled in size, measuring approximately 15mm. Concerned by the rapid growth, Cheng’s daughter brought her from Cambodia to FV Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

At FV Hospital, doctors performed a CT-guided transthoracic needle biopsy to obtain tissue samples from the lung nodule without surgery. The pathology results confirmed non-small cell lung cancer.

Non-smoker diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer during routine health check-up
Dr. Luong Ngoc Trung examined the patient from Cambodia. Photo: FV Hospital

According to Dr. Luong Ngoc Trung, robotic thoracic surgeon and head of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at FV Hospital, Cheng is a typical example of early-stage lung cancer.

"She is a non-smoker, has no family history of the disease, and experienced no symptoms at all. Without low-dose CT screening, detecting tumours at a stage when they can be completely treated is extremely difficult,” Dr. Trung said.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, Dr. Trung confirmed that the tumour remained confined to the lung, with no evidence of metastasis.

Her case was subsequently reviewed by FV Hospital’s Tumour Board, where thoracic surgeons, medical oncologists, radiologists, and other specialists unanimously recommended robot-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Xi system as the optimal treatment approach.

Early surgery

On June 2, the robot-assisted lung cancer surgery was successfully performed using the da Vinci Xi surgical system. Dr. Trung and his team completed the lobectomy and lymph node dissection in approximately 120 minutes.

With its high-definition magnified 3D vision and highly articulated robotic instruments, the da Vinci Xi system enables surgeons to operate with exceptional precision within the confined space of the chest. This helps minimise damage to healthy tissues, reduce postoperative pain, and support faster recovery.

Non-smoker diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer during routine health check-up
Robot-assisted lung cancer surgery using the da Vinci Xi surgical system. Photo: FV Hospital

Just one day after surgery, Cheng was able to walk independently, eat normally, and resume most daily activities. She was discharged in stable condition after three nights of postoperative monitoring.

“I am deeply grateful to all the doctors and nurses at FV Hospital. Everyone was incredibly caring and encouraging, which gave me great confidence throughout my treatment,” Cheng shared.

The final pathology report brought welcome news to the family. The tumour was confirmed as stage IA non-small cell lung cancer and had been completely removed.

According to Dr. Trung, patients diagnosed at stage IA who undergo complete surgical resection generally require only regular follow-up and do not need adjuvant chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

“The greatest relief for our family is that my mother did not have to undergo prolonged chemotherapy or radiation treatment. After just one surgery, she was able to return to her normal life,” said Kim Sovannavy, the patient’s daughter.

Non-smoker diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer during routine health check-up
Cheng had fully recovered and looked healthy at her follow-up appointment. Photo: FV Hospital

Why low-dose CT screening matters

According to Dr. Trung, most lung cancer cases today are diagnosed only after symptoms such as persistent cough, weight loss, chest pain, or metastatic disease have developed. By then, the role of surgery becomes much more limited, and patients often require a combination of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, or other systemic treatments that are more costly and generally less effective.

“When lung cancer is detected early, the five-year survival rate can reach as high as 95 per cent. This falls to around 65 per cent in Stage II, approximately 30 per cent in Stage III, and below 15 per cent in Stage IV,” Dr. Trung said.

For this reason, many countries now recommend low-dose CT screening for lung cancer in people aged 50 and older, including non-smokers and individuals without obvious risk factors.

Low-dose CT scan uses only about 1-1.5 mSv of radiation, equivalent to roughly half of the average annual background radiation exposure and approximately one-fifth of the radiation dose of a conventional chest CT scan.

Despite the lower radiation exposure, it is capable of detecting lung nodules measuring only a few millimetres. In contrast, chest X-rays may miss small lesions and are therefore no longer recommended for lung cancer screening.

FV Hospital offers flexible financial support by allowing eligible patients to combine Vietnam’s public and private health insurance, and interest-free instalment payment plans for cancer treatment and many other medical conditions.

For consultation on lung cancer screening and treatment at FV Hospital:
6 Nguyen Luong Bang street
Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City ; Tel: (028) 3511 3333

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TagTag:
Routine health checkup Lung cancer screening Nonsmall cell lung cancer Robotic Surgery Da Vinci Xi system Lowdose CT scan Early detection FV Hospital

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