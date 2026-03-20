Crescel reports positive trial results for rosacea cream

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescel LLC, an innovative science and technology company, today announced results from a double-blind, randomized, active comparator-controlled clinical trial evaluating its biobotanical Skin Renewal Cream compared to a commonly used standard of care—topical metronidazole (Metrocream®) combined with CeraVe® moisturizer—in individuals with rosacea, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

The study, conducted under the direction of a world-renowned dermatologist, enrolled 60 adult subjects with mild to severe rosacea and evaluated outcomes over a 12-week treatment period. Results from the trial are expected to be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal in 2026.

Clinical Outcomes

Subjects were randomized to receive either Crescel Skin Renewal Cream or metronidazole 0.75% plus moisturizer twice daily. Dermatologist assessments were conducted at baseline and at Weeks 4, 8, and 12.

Crescel Skin Renewal Cream demonstrated statistically significant improvements from baseline across key measures:

Redness (Erythema): Crescel: ↓54% at Week 12 (p<0.001) Standard of care: ↓23% at Week 12 (p=0.004)

Inflammatory Lesions (Papules & Pustules): Crescel: ↓74% at Week 8, maintained through Week 12 (p≤0.004) Standard of care: ↓17% at Week 12 (not statistically significant)



Both groups showed reductions in redness; however, the Crescel group demonstrated greater overall improvement. For inflammatory lesions, reductions observed in the comparator group did not reach statistical significance at any time point.

Tolerability

Crescel Skin Renewal Cream was well tolerated, with no negative side effects observed during the study period. No clinically relevant issues related to irritation, dryness, or skin barrier disruption were reported.

Product Profile

Crescel Skin Renewal Cream is formulated as a biobotanical topical, combining naturally derived components with a proprietary microemulsion delivery system designed to support healthy skin function. The product has received the National Rosacea Society Seal of Acceptance and the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition.

"These findings support the potential for a new approach in managing rosacea," said Peter J. Passalacqua, Jr., Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Crescel. "In this controlled clinical trial, Crescel demonstrated greater improvement across key measures compared to a commonly used standard regimen, with a favorable tolerability profile."

Additional Observations

Crescel Skin Renewal Cream has also been evaluated in other skin-related conditions, including psoriasis, eczema, acne, and diabetic ulcers.

"Crescel's healing capabilities are exceptional," said Dr. Roberta Shapiro, Department of Regenerative Medicine and Rehabilitation, Columbia University Medical Center and Senior Medical Advisor to Crescel. "I have never seen anything like this in my 30 years of practicing rehabilitation medicine."

Crescel Skin Renewal Cream is available online at www.crescel.com.