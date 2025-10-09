Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CovationBio bioPTMEG 2025: K-Show Milestones Highlight Sustainable Material

October 09, 2025 | 15:47
(0) user say
Bio-based elastomer cuts carbon forty per cent versus fossil grades, handing materials blogs Covation biomaterials keywords and data sheet.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covation Biomaterials LLC ("CovationBio® "), a biomaterials company with advanced technology in the bio-based materials industry, is excited to share project milestones and updates for their newest innovation, CovationBio® bioPTMEG at K 2025, the world's leading trade fair for plastics and rubber.

First announced at ChinaPlas in April 2025, CovationBio® bioPTMEG is an advanced, sustainable polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), that delivers high performance with a significantly lower production emissions compared with fossil-based incumbents.

"Through continued work with our customers, we are achieving significant milestones against the goal of making bioPTMEG commercially available. Specifically, CovationBio® bioPTMEG, a sustainable PTMEG product utilizing advanced technology, delivering peak performance with the lowest environmental impact. It truly redefines what's possible from biobased materials," said Feifeng You, President of CovationBio.

CovationBio® bioPTMEG is a bio-based alternative to fossil-based PTMEG, helping customers reduce their reliance on non-renewable materials and maintain the durability and resilience expected in high performance applications such as spandex, polyurethanes and thermoplastic elastomers.

A few of the superior sustainability benefits offered include:

  • a substantial reduction of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil-based incumbents;
  • a product that is 100% bio-based and obtained from annually renewable resources;
  • the use of feedstock such as corncobs which do not compete with primary food sources;
  • a reduced reliance on non-renewable fossil fuel use.
  • Drop-in performance to allow downstream customers to switch to bio-based raw material without major process change.

As earlier announced at ChinaPlas 2025, the construction of a dedicated manufacturing facility for CovationBio® bioPTMEG which is expected to be mechanically complete toward the end of 2025. It is located in Jiangsu Province, Qidong. Commercial production should begin in the first half of 2026.

Aligned with this year's K Show theme, "The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible," our Covation Biomaterials team are ready to share more about how CovationBio® bioPTMEG can integrate into downstream high performance materials such as TPU, PU, COPE, COPA and spandex to advance sustainability strategies with our value chain partners in multiple applications.

Please visit the team in Hall 5, Booth C07-1.

On October 10th 2025, Dr. Mosha Zhao, Global Marketing Director for C4 Platform, and Dr. Dan Slanac, Global Technology Director of CovationBio, will introduce this innovation journey from non-food bio-based feedstock to renewable raw materials: Redefine What's Possible to Reduce Carbon Footprint at the Bioplastics Business Breakfast Days Conference (Congress Centre, Hall 1).

For those interested in learning more, please contact us at bioPTMEG@covationbio.com.

Disclaimer: The statements above are taken from the product's life cycle analysis (LCA) and product performances are based on tests by Covation Biomaterials LLC and TrueNorth Collective LLC.

By PR Newswire

Covation Biomaterials

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CovationBio Biomaterials sustainability

Related Contents

Cambodia Youth Climate Challenge 2025: Ministry Backs Green Ideas

Cambodia Youth Climate Challenge 2025: Ministry Backs Green Ideas

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

AkzoNobel launches campaign to drive sustainable wood manufacturing

AkzoNobel launches campaign to drive sustainable wood manufacturing

Building materials giant unveils green credentials in sustainability showcase

Building materials giant unveils green credentials in sustainability showcase

Dusit Expands Sustainability Vision with Chiang Rai Tented Camp

Dusit Expands Sustainability Vision with Chiang Rai Tented Camp

NEU and Adelaide University enhance collaboration in sustainability

NEU and Adelaide University enhance collaboration in sustainability

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Chubb Travel Pro 2025: Digital Disruption Cover Launches for Globetrotters

Chubb Travel Pro 2025: Digital Disruption Cover Launches for Globetrotters

BTL Sues WonderFace 2025: Patent Infringement Filed Over RF Device

BTL Sues WonderFace 2025: Patent Infringement Filed Over RF Device

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020