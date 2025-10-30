Corporate

Clean Air Network helps firms tackle indoor pollution

October 30, 2025 | 14:25
(0) user say
The World Health Organization reports that over 3 million people worldwide die each year from indoor air pollution.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2025 - The World Health Organization reports that over 3 million people worldwide die each year from indoor air pollution. In Hong Kong, people spend nearly 90% of their time indoors.[1] For office workers who often have long working hours, the air quality in workplaces directly affects their health, work efficiency, and, ultimately, corporate productivity. Environmental group Clean Air Network is currently driving various programs to raise public awareness about the threats of indoor air pollution. The organization also collaborates with businesses to create safe and healthy working environments.

Many people believe that staying indoors protects them from outdoor vehicle emissions and poor air quality. However, a variety of harmful indoor air pollutants may also be present, such as suspended particulates, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), biological contaminants like mold and dust mites, among others. Prolonged exposure may lead to cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, asthma, skin allergies, and more. The causes of indoor air pollution are complex and can be influenced by factors such as building use, chemical substances in the environment, ventilation, temperature, and humidity.

Patrick Fung, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Network, said, "There are already feasible solutions in the market to help businesses manage indoor air quality. Although the Hong Kong Stock Exchange does not currently require companies to disclose indoor air quality information in ESG reports, we firmly believe that the health and wellbeing of employees, consumers, and tenants are central to the core values of most companies. Therefore, we encourage more businesses to actively manage indoor air quality as a demonstration of their commitment."

Common indoor air pollution threats faced by office workers include VOCs released from printing equipment[2] and formaldehyde emitted from office renovation materials and furniture[3]. In addition, studies have found that due to poor ventilation in some Hong Kong buildings, carbon dioxide exhaled by employees can accumulate and become a source of pollution.[4] Extended exposure to high levels of carbon dioxide can cause fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and even headaches.

Currently, there are no laws in Hong Kong regulating indoor air quality. The government promotes indoor air management through the voluntary Indoor Air Quality Certification Scheme. Patrick Fung believes that the general public places great importance on physical and mental health, and encourages businesses to actively respond to employees' concerns by creating safe breathing environments. To this end, Clean Air Network has launched a Partnership Program to help businesses and NGOs monitor indoor air quality and explore improvement measures.

Meanwhile, to enhance public awareness of indoor air quality, Clean Air Network will invite citizens over the next two months to measure air pollutants in frequently visited places such as gyms, shopping malls, and restaurants using portable instruments. The data collected will be used to create an online interactive map for public reference.

For more information, please visit Clean Air Network's website: https://hongkongcan.org/indoor-air-quality-iaq/ .

[1] Chau C K, Tu E Y, Chan D W T and Burnett J. Estimating the total exposure to air pollutants for different population age groups in Hong Kong. Environment International, Vol. 27, p.617-630, 2002.
[2] Hui, P.-S., K.-W. Mui, and L.-T. Wong, Influence of indoor air quality (IAQ) objectives on air-conditioned offices in Hong Kong. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 2008. 144: p.315-322.
[3] Lee, S.-C., et al., Inter-comparison of air pollutant concentrations in different indoor environments in Hong Kong. Atmospheric Environment, 2002. 36(12): p. 1929-1940. [4] Zhou, Y., et al., Airborne Bacteria in Outdoor Air and Air of Mechanically Ventilated Buildings at City Scale in Hong Kong across Seasons. Environmental Science & Technology, 2020. 54(19):p.11732-11743.

https://hongkongcan.org

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Clean Air Network

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
