Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yangtze River Civilization Forum 2025 Opens, Gathering Global River Experts

September 18, 2025 | 11:39
(0) user say
Three-day conference in Wuhan explores water tech and heritage, offering academics Yangtze forum keywords and livestream registration link.

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

On September 17, the 2025 Yangtze River Civilization Forum was successfully convened in Chongqing. Centered around the theme "Bridging Rivers and Seas, Sharing Wisdom of Civilizations," the forum gathered renowned experts and scholars from both China and abroad. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions focusing on the preservation and inheritance of Yangtze River civilization, high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and mutual learning among the world's major river civilizations. The forum served as a platform to inspire new ideas, consolidate actionable solutions, and promote joint efforts in cultural heritage protection and sustainable development.

During the main forum session, eight experts delivered insightful speeches addressing key topics including the transition from industrial to ecological civilization driven by new quality productive forces, the historical brilliance of the Yangtze River civilization, and the impact of civilizational exchanges on early forms of statehood. The speakers emphasized cultural continuity, enhanced dialogue between civilizations, and explored pathways to boost high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and increase exchanges among global river civilizations.

A rich lineup of side events was organized alongside the main forum, including the 2025 Longgupo Site Academic Seminar, the World Great Rivers Concert, an intangible cultural heritage exchange and exhibition from the Yangtze River Basin, the special exhibition "From Dunhuang to Dazu," a dazzling drone performance titled "New Rhythm of Chongqing," and a series of cultural exploration activities along the Yangtze River.

Chongqing launched the first Yangtze River Civilization Forum in 2023. The following year, with the approval of the central government, the forum was elevated to a permanent provincial-ministerial level event, becoming the only forum of its kind dedicated to civilizations and cultures of the Yangtze River Basin. The first two sessions attracted over 200 experts from leading academic and cultural institutions across the nation. Many of the proposed measures concerning the Yangtze River National Cultural Park construction and cultural productions have been translated into concrete policies.

Building on the success of its previous sessions, the forum has grown into a high-level academic event with national influence, marked by "central-local coordination and regional collaboration." This year's edition is further distinguished by its international expansion, high-caliber participants, and a more diverse array of activities.

By PR Newswire

iChongqing

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Yangtze River Civilization Forum Chongqing

Related Contents

CFTEC Hosts Global Trade Matchmaking in Chongqing

CFTEC Hosts Global Trade Matchmaking in Chongqing

Strategic Forum in Chongqing Drives Expansion of New Western Land-Sea Corridor

Strategic Forum in Chongqing Drives Expansion of New Western Land-Sea Corridor

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

Yangtze River Civilization Forum 2025 Opens, Gathering Global River Experts

Yangtze River Civilization Forum 2025 Opens, Gathering Global River Experts

Hammock Cove Antigua Villas 2025 Debut with Private Infinity Pools

Hammock Cove Antigua Villas 2025 Debut with Private Infinity Pools

Greater Bay Area Arts Festival 2025 Kicks Off Fifth Edition

Greater Bay Area Arts Festival 2025 Kicks Off Fifth Edition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020