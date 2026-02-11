China Yuchai Sets February Results Announcement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be releasing its 2025 unaudited second-half and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 before the market opens for trading.

A conference call and audio webcast for the investment community has been scheduled for 8:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time on February 24, 2026. The call will be hosted by the President and Chief Financial Officer of China Yuchai, Mr. Weng Ming Hoh and Mr. Choon Sen Loo, respectively, who will present and discuss the financial results of the Company followed by a Q&A session.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate in the conference call by registering at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI06634f00341a4660851bd36d6469a7d1 at least one hour before the scheduled start time. A reply email will be sent with instructions and phone numbers to join the call.

For all other interested parties, a simultaneous webcast can be accessed at the investor relations section of the Company's website located at http://www.cyilimited.com. Participants are encouraged to join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The recorded webcast will be available on the website shortly after the earnings call.

For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.