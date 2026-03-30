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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China-Singapore youth dialogue concludes on AI themes

March 30, 2026 | 13:54
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The bilateral exchange program concluded after young professionals from both nations discussed artificial intelligence and innovation collaboration opportunities.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 March 2026 - The China-Singapore Youth Dialogue concluded in Singapore on March 25, bringing together young participants to exchange ideas on technology, culture and sustainability under the theme "Building Tomorrow: Youth Voices United."

Co-organized by the People's Daily and Lianhe Zaobao, the two-day event featured 12 young representatives who explored how their generation is shaping the future through innovation, cultural renewal and cross-border collaboration.

In the first panel, "Youth Driving Tech Innovation," participants working in robotics, flying cars and data verification discussed both the opportunities and challenges of the AI era.

Tan Wei Hua, head of design at Singapore-based LionsBot International, addressed concerns over "AI anxiety" and its impact on jobs. "New jobs are going to be created. The next generation will be doing something entirely different," he said, pointing to robotics as a growing field of opportunity.

Quah Zheng Wei, CEO and co-founder of Accredify, encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to take the first step. With the tech industry evolving rapidly, he stressed that "nothing is holding you back."

From an industry perspective, Michael Du, CFO and vice president of ARIDGE, said emerging technologies are expanding possibilities in everyday life. Meanwhile, Xu Huazhe, assistant professor at the Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences at Tsinghua University, highlighted the strengths of younger generations: "With the correct taste, they will build the most meaningful things."

The second panel, "Contemporary Renewal of Traditional Culture," shifted focus from innovation to heritage. Artists and cultural practitioners in wood sculpture, paper art, jewelry design and journalism explored how tradition can be revitalized in modern contexts.

Wood sculpture artist Deng Kun emphasized the importance of cultivating an eye for beauty, while Lianhe Zaobao arts and culture journalist Zhang Heyang described traditional culture as "a place of spiritual haven for today's youth."

Designer Longhong Ziwei, founder and art director of the accessory brand Soft Mountains, said engaging with Yi heritage has inspired her work and resonated with international audiences.

Singaporean paper and mixed media artist Koh Pei Li, drawing inspiration from everyday urban life, highlighted the value of noticing overlooked details. Through her work, she hopes to reconnect people with the subtle beauty around them.

In the final panel, "Jointly Building a Sustainable Future," speakers from architecture, fashion, and marine conservation offered interdisciplinary perspectives on sustainability.

Chen Kan, principal architect of TAB Architecture and Design, spoke about the philosophy of "being-with" as a guiding principle. "We need a deeper capacity to coexist with others," he said.

Goy Zhenru, principal architect of Goy Architects in Singapore, emphasized designing in harmony with nature. She highlighted the importance of connecting living spaces with natural elements such as breeze and sunlight to create comfort and environmental awareness.

Sam Shu Qin, co-founder of Our Singapore Reefs and Our Blue Spaces, who describes herself as "a gardener underwater," expressed hope that younger generations will recognize their ability to give back to the ocean.

For fashion designer Chen Peng, founder of brand CHENPENG, sustainability is both cultural and practical. "It should be culture-based and do no harm to the earth. It's not a choice, but a natural extension of philosophy," he said.

The dialogue marked a step forward in media cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and Singapore. By amplifying youth perspectives, it showcased the innovative energy and collaborative potential of both countries, while helping to build a long-term platform for bilateral engagement and shared progress.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By People’s Daily

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