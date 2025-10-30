Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China Eastern touches Argentina, spans six continents

October 30, 2025 | 11:45
(0) user say
China Eastern Airlines will launch a new route connecting Shanghai to Argentina via New Zealand by the end of this year.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2025 – China Eastern Airlines will launch a new route connecting Shanghai to Argentina via New Zealand by the end of this year, a milestone that will make it the first airline based in mainland China to offer passenger flights to all six inhabited continents, the company announced Sunday at the 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum.

The new service underscores the rapid global expansion of Chinese carriers and their strategic role in building China-led international aviation networks. Upon launch, China Eastern Airlines will also rank first among all mainland Chinese airlines in the number of international destinations served.

The announcement was among a series of developments unveiled at the forum, which has become a key platform for showcasing China's aviation ambitions. Other key releases included:

  • A new international transfer brand, "Shanghai to the World, Seamless Transfers" from Shanghai Airport Authority.
  • A joint report on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission and East China Normal University.
  • The 2025 China Transport Airport Development Index from the China Civil Airports Association, which indicated a 13.4% industry growth since 2019.

Strategic Hub and Traffic Growth
Supporting its global network push, China Eastern Airlines has established Shanghai Pudong International Airport as a major transfer hub. In 2024, the airline facilitated 8.36 million international transfer passengers at the airport, accounting for 80.9% of its total transfer traffic. This figure grew to 4.8 million in the first half of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 26.8%.

Since the beginning of 2024, China Eastern Airlines has launched 23 new medium- and long-haul international routes, expanding its network to 21 countries involved in the "Belt and Road" Initiative.

Forum Focuses on "Aviation+" Integration
The forum, themed "Innovation and Intelligence: Shaping Aviation's Next Era," also highlighted cross-sector business models under the "Aviation+" initiative, integrating air travel with culture, tourism, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).

China Eastern Airlines showcased its AI-powered digital assistant "Dongdong" and a physical robot "Xiaodong," and introduced a "China Pass" card offering discounts and services to inbound travelers.

The 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum was organized by Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd. (CEA)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
China Eastern ChinaEasternAirlines China Eastern Airlines International Aviation Forum

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Uluu nets $13.6M to turn seaweed into plastic killer

Uluu nets $13.6M to turn seaweed into plastic killer

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Uluu nets $13.6M to turn seaweed into plastic killer

Uluu nets $13.6M to turn seaweed into plastic killer

China Eastern touches Argentina, spans six continents

China Eastern touches Argentina, spans six continents

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

CPO Home Credit shares how to build an AI-driven but human-centric workplace

CPO Home Credit shares how to build an AI-driven but human-centric workplace

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020