Chengdu Panda Week charms Europe with cub cams

CHENGDU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2025 – From October 24 to 27, Chengdu, China, hosted the "Invitation from the Hometown of Pandas–Chengdu Panda Week" series of events in Frankfurt, Germany; Vienna, Austria; Paris, France; and Brussels, Belgium. The events included overseas promotion of the giant panda IP, panda-themed vehicle parades, art exhibitions, and more.

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union. To promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Europe and enhance the city brand of "Park City · Happy Chengdu", the Chengdu Municipal People's Government Information Office launched the "Invitation from the Hometown of Pandas–Chengdu Panda Week" series of events. These events aim to showcase Chengdu's achievements in green ecology, industrial and trade cooperation, music and arts, and cultural tourism and to tell the story of China-Europe exchanges and development.



In France, a country with a deep-rooted connection to giant pandas, Chengdu continues to write new chapters of the "panda story" through the "Hometown of Pandas: Dreams and Life" themed art exhibition held at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers in Paris. The exhibition features over 200 works across eight categories, including paintings, sculptures, trendy toys, photography, intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, books, and digital innovations. It offers a multifaceted perspective on the integration of pandas and Chengdu's culture.



Jean-Louis Balandraud, former Deputy Secretary-General of the French Tourism Development Agency, praised: "Chengdu uses pandas as a cultural bridge, building a cultural and tourism link. Its 'cultural connection and industrial implementation' model has great potential for promotion."



In Brussels, the "Exhibition of Park City: Hometown of Pandas" is displayed at a municipal public cultural space. Using ecological photo walls and documentaries, it vividly presents the beautiful living environment of Chengdu, known as "A Park City Blessed with Snow Mountains". The exhibition has attracted thousands of visitors.



During the concurrent "Chengdu-Brussels Eco-Dialogue", topics such as "urban green governance" and "biodiversity conservation" sparked lively discussions. Dr. Jella Wauters, Head of Giant Panda Research at Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium, remarked, "Chengdu's approach of integrating development with ecology offers valuable insights for European cities. Through this dialogue, we felt a sincere invitation from Hometown of Pandas, and we look forward to more in-depth technological cooperation in the future."



Beyond Paris and Brussels, the "Invitation from the Hometown of Pandas–Chengdu Panda Week" series of events also took place in Frankfurt, Germany, and Vienna, Austria, featuring economic, trade, and musical dialogues that showcased the city's rich and diverse culture.



In recent years, Chengdu's exchanges and cooperation with EU countries have deepened continuously. As of 2025, Chengdu has established sister city or friendly cooperation relationships with 31 cities across the EU, and 19 cargo and passenger routes connect Chengdu directly to the EU. In 2024, Chengdu recorded 142.16 billion yuan in total import and export volume with the EU and attracted USD 1.671 billion in foreign direct investment, ranking first among the cities in central and western China.

