Cainiao launches AI logistics partnership expanding global warehouse network

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao, a global leader in e-commerce logistics and technology, today launched a new industry partnership initiative for AI and embodied intelligence, opening its global warehouse network to partners to build the world's largest logistics real-scene training cluster for AI and embodied intelligence.

The move is aimed at supporting technology training, real-world validation and industrial deployment, as AI and robotics companies look for more practical pathways to scale.

Cainiao also unveiled a new "Global Tech in Three Days" service for AI computing and robotics companies, offering end-to-end supply chain support spanning prototype testing, scaled delivery and overseas operations.

"AI has become a new engine of productivity," said William Xiong, CEO of Cainiao Global. "Over the past decade, Cainiao has built an open, efficient and sustainable smart logistics network. As AI and embodied intelligence move from the lab into real industry, we want to leverage our global network to help partners accelerate value creation."

As AI continues to advance, intelligence is increasingly extending from the digital world into physical industries, making physical AI a key direction for the next wave of industrial transformation. According to the company, the next decade could see major advances in the sector, with efficiency improvements potentially reaching 10 to 50 times.

To support this transition, Cainiao is opening dozens of industry-specific proof-of-concept scenarios covering core operations such as warehouse picking, intelligent navigation and delivery, high-altitude inspection, security operations, aviation logistics and auto parts management, and providing partners with a platform for joint R&D, real-machine training and business validation.

With its global logistics network spanning multiple countries, industries and operating environments, Cainiao covers the full chain from domestic pickup and cross-border line-haul to overseas fulfillment. The network handles high volumes of multi-SKU shipments and can provide embodied intelligence companies with a larger, more realistic environment for training and validation.

Cainiao has already scaled pilot deployments across express delivery, e-commerce, FMCG and auto parts scenarios, covering three major task types: basic tasks such as parcel feeding and labeling, mid-level precision tasks such as small-item sorting, and advanced long-horizon tasks such as palletizing and complex depalletizing, helping robots expand from single-point operations to more sophisticated real-world applications.

The company also introduced its "Global Tech in Three Days" service to support the global expansion of consumer robot makers, AI computing companies and embodied intelligence hardware and component suppliers. Built on its global express, air freight and warehousing capabilities, the one-stop service provides hard-tech companies at different stages with integrated support, including customs support, forward and reverse logistics, high-value cargo insurance, forward warehousing and spare-parts management.

Global express is designed for on-demand needs such as R&D testing, customer demos, product fulfillment and small-batch replenishment. Global air freight is tailored for large, high-value shipments including AI infrastructure equipment, control systems and core modules, while the global warehouse network supports regional stocking, multi-country warehousing and local delivery.

"We want to extend the global logistics capabilities we have built for e-commerce into AI and embodied intelligence," Xiong said. "Our goal is to make intelligent technologies go global as efficiently and simply as e-commerce parcels."

Cainiao will continue expanding partnerships with technology companies and research institutions to advance AI validation and industrial applications, and help build a global AI innovation ecosystem.

The company has signed initial cooperation agreements with leading firms in AI computing and embodied intelligence, with nearly 100 representatives from across the industry chain attending the launch event in Hong Kong.