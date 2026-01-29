Corporate

C Capital Buys 507 Hectares in Australia

January 29, 2026 | 14:49
(0) user say
The investment firm purchased over five hundred hectares of Australian land, expanding its property portfolio and securing development opportunities down under.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - C Capital, an APAC private asset manager, today announced the acquisition of a 507-hectare strategic landholding in Victoria, Australia.

The landholding is located within Victoria's planned Northern Freight Precinct in Beveridge, one of Victoria's key connections to the Inland Rail project. The region is set to transform freight and logistics operations across metropolitan Melbourne while supporting broader industrial and commercial development in the area.

The investment is underpinned by strong structural fundamentals in Victoria's industrial and logistics market. Demand for well-located industrial and logistics assets continues to significantly outpace supply, with vacancy rates consistently remaining below 4 percent. The Beveridge site represents one of the few remaining large-scale landholdings available within the Northern Freight Precinct, positioning it as a rare opportunity to meet long-term demand from logistics, industrial and data centre occupiers.

C Capital has partnered and appointed Lendlease, a leading Australian-listed real estate and infrastructure group with more than 60 years of operating experience, as the Master Development Partner for this project. The transaction marks a major milestone in C Capital's Australian strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to the market as a core pillar of its pan-Asia investment platform. Upon completion, the developed land is expected to have an estimated end value of approximately A$4.5 billion, spanning logistics, industrial and data centre assets.

This investment represents C Capital's first large-scale infrastructure-focused investment in Australia following the acquisition of Richmond Funds Management in February 2025 and signals the firm's intention to expand its real assets and infrastructure-linked strategies alongside its established growth-stage investment platform across pan-Asia markets.

The firm is focused on deploying long-term capital into assets supported by essential infrastructure and structural demand, leveraging both local execution capabilities and its broader pan-Asia investment platform. The appointment reflects C Capital's approach of partnering with established local operators to support the long-term development of strategic assets. Through the collaboration, Lendlease will act on behalf of C Capital to progress rezoning and infrastructure enablement, supporting the future development of logistics, industrial and data centre uses over time.

Ben Cheng, CEO of C Capital, said "This investment reflects C Capital's long-term conviction in Australia as a core market within our pan-Asia strategy. As we continue to build a diversified private markets platform, we are focused on deploying patient capital into assets aligned with long-term economic and infrastructure growth. Partnering with experienced local operators such as Lendlease is central to how we scale our presence and create sustainable value over time."

Seil Kim, Partner and Co-Head of Australia, C Capital said "This investment represents a significant step in the build-out of our Australian platform and reflects our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of Victoria's industrial and logistics market. The scale and strategic location of the Beveridge site provide a rare opportunity to develop infrastructure-linked assets at institutional scale. Working with Lendlease as Master Development Partner positions us well to progress rezoning and unlock long-term value through disciplined execution."

The project is expected to contribute to the continued growth of Victoria's freight and industrial ecosystem.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By C Capital

TagTag:
C Capital APAC

