Tech Mahindra crowned APAC BPM innovator

August 28, 2025 | 05:16
(0) user say
AI bots cut process time 35 %—clients now queue for digital alchemy.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries has been conferred the 2025 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the business process management (BPM) industry for its outstanding achievements in digital transformation, intelligent automation, and AI-driven service delivery. This recognition highlights Tech Mahindra's ability to deliver measurable outcomes and drive future-ready operations, strengthening its market position across multiple industries.

Tech Mahindra demonstrates how its innovation-led strategy aligns with client needs and is executed with precision, scalability, and speed. "Tech Mahindra continues to lead the BPM industry by building an expansive digital transformation solutions portfolio rooted in analytics, automation, and GenAI. Its Navixus™ business unit exemplifies strategic depth—unifying consulting, CX, intelligent operations, and industry-specific solutions under one framework that delivers business impact," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, associate director for customer experience research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, customer-centricity, and co-innovation, Tech Mahindra has built a competitive edge through sustained investments in intellectual property development, strategic acquisitions, and R&D. Its AAC (Analytics, Automation, and Consulting) delivery model, powered by a 50,000+ strong multilingual human-digital workforce across 30 countries, empowers enterprises to transform operations and adapt quickly to market demands.

Innovation is central to Tech Mahindra's approach. With more than 30 pre-built GenAI solutions and a robust 'AI Delivered Right' strategy, the company is disrupting the BPM landscape by simplifying next-gen technology adoption. Its Project Indus—the first indigenous Hindi-language foundational model—and Garuda, developed in partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, showcase Tech Mahindra's leadership in building culturally contextual, conversational AI solutions.

Birendra Sen, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra BPS, our focus is on driving strategic and operational efficiency for our customers by leveraging GenAI and other new-age technology-based solutions. Navixus™ serves as the transformation engine of our Business Process Services, helping eliminate workflow bottlenecks, reduce costs, and enable faster, data-driven decision-making. This award is a testament to all the methodical and productive steps taken by us to achieve the aforementioned."

Customer experience is another key differentiator. Tech Mahindra's tools, such as the Account Status Indicator and Customer Pulse Indicator, allow real-time visibility into project health and client sentiment, helping the company respond swiftly and proactively. This focus on transparency, agility, and tailored support has enabled it to forge deep-rooted relationships with clients—many spanning over two decades.

Frost & Sullivan commends Tech Mahindra for setting a benchmark in business process re-engineering and for its ability to scale digital transformation with speed and integrity. The company's customer-first culture, co-innovation mindset, and deep domain expertise are driving exceptional results and shaping the future of BPM services in Asia-Pacific.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition celebrates forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and operational excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions highlight companies across global markets that demonstrate excellence in leadership, technology, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts benchmark market participants through in-depth research, interviews, and data analysis to identify the best-performing organizations in each sector.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

By PR Newswire

TagTag:
Tech Mahindra BPM APAC

