BrandLaureate Announces Brand of Year Winners

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As we stand at the threshold of a new year, The BrandLaureate proudly presents The BrandLaureate Brand of The Year Awards 2025–2026, a celebration that marks not only excellence achieved, but also the promise of what lies ahead.

For The BrandLaureate, each new year signifies more than the turning of a calendar; it marks a renewed affirmation of brand purpose and achievement. As a moment of celebration, championing, and commemoration, 2026 honours brands and leaders who have carved their own distinct paths with clarity, resilience, and conviction. Guided by the theme "Your Brand, Your Award — Celebrating, Championing, Commemorating the Best of Your Brand," this year's recognition reflects branding's continuing journey; one that applauds bold vision, purposeful action, and the enduring influence of brands that not only succeed, but stand as benchmarks of excellence within their industries, communities, and beyond.

The evening also marked the official soft launch of the book "I Am the Brand" by Prof. Dr. KK Johan, The Honorable President Emeritus, Founder and The World President of The BrandLaureate. Anchored by the powerful assertion, "If you are not a brand, you are nobody. Be seen, be heard, be remembered," the book distils decades of thought leadership and lived experience in personal and organisational success. I Am the Brand goes beyond conventional notions of branding, revealing how every individual possesses the power to consciously craft, live, and project a distinctive brand identity. Through compelling insights, real-life examples, and practical strategies, Prof. Dr. KK Johan demonstrates that branding is not confined to products, corporations, or celebrities, but is a fundamental force shaping leadership, influence, and lasting impact.

In conjunction with the Year of the Horse, The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year 2025–2026 showcased an artistic presentation by Malaysia's contemporary artist Lim Ah Cheng. His featured artwork, "Born to Lead the Wild《天生领袖》", captures leadership as instinctive rather than imposed — defined by rhythm, direction, and forward momentum. Through abstract expressionism, bold brushstrokes, and layered pigments, the piece conveys raw energy, untamed freedom, and leadership drawn from inner strength. "Born to Lead the Wild《天生领袖》" was showcased alongside other distinguished works throughout the evening, reinforcing the spirit of leadership, courage, and purposeful movement that defines the Brand of the Year.

"Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter for The BrandLaureate. As we step into 2026, the future belongs to brands that are tough, bold, and loyal; brands that lead with purpose and move forward with clarity and conviction."

said The Honorable President Emeritus Prof. Dr. KK Johan, World President of The BrandLaureate.

Throughout the distinguished evening, The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards 2025–2026 honoured exceptional brands and leaders for their demonstrated excellence, resilience, and lasting impact. The prestigious accolades celebrated organisations and individuals who have transformed vision into sustained success and ambition into enduring value. This year's recipients of The BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership Award include His Majesty Sovereign Emperor Kutai Mulawarman, His Majesty Great King Prof. Dr. M.S.P.A Iansyah Rechza. F.W, B.Soc.Sc., M.Res., Ph.D. in the category of Nation Building Icon; Lee Dong-Gook, a South Korean Professional Football player in the category of Sports Icon; Lim Ah Cheng, a Contemporary Painter Artist in the category of Grand Master Icon - Art & Culture and Stormy Wellington, in the category of Business Icon. Meanwhile, recipients of The BrandLaureate Brand Leadership Award comprise Go Do Won, South Korean writer; Shin Nal Sae, distinguished musical artist; Amanda Imani, contemporary singer; Captain Denil Choong Lin Loong, Founder and Film Director of Dream Film Sdn Bhd and thought leader and Johnnie Green, Global Network Marketing Leader.

The BrandLaureate BestBrands category recognised large organisations that have demonstrated outstanding brand strength, operational excellence, and market leadership. The recipients include Cotovia Clinic, Gambit Group, Generali Life Insurance Malaysia, Hospital Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Kuching Specialist Hospital, KOP Mantap Berhad, Melaka International Trade Centre, Pheim Asset Management Sdn Bhd, Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia, Putra Specialist Hospital, and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia each reflecting a commitment to quality, credibility, and long-term brand value within their industries.

The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards honoured technology-driven organisations that are shaping the future through innovation, digital transformation, and intelligent solutions. The recipients are BDO Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd, HeiTech Padu Berhad, Jorvix Sdn Bhd, PMCare Sdn Bhd and CDC International Sdn Bhd were recognised for leveraging technology as a strategic enabler, driving efficiency, connectivity, and progress across sectors.

In The BrandLaureate Fast Moving, Growing & Sustainable BestBrands Awards, awards were conferred upon organisations that have demonstrated agility, growth momentum, and sustainability in an evolving business landscape. This year's recipients include Benta Wawasan Sdn Bhd, IIUM Schools Sdn Bhd (International Islamic School Malaysia), Morningreen Sdn Bhd (Monkeys Canopy), Aikbee Timber Sdn Bhd (Pearl Point Shopping Mall) and Village Park Restaurant recognised for their ability to scale responsibly while maintaining clarity of purpose and operational integrity.

During the celebration, The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) announced the soft launch of a strategic collaboration with Dream Film Sdn Bhd, marking the beginning of a pioneering film project centred on The BrandLaureate. The initiative aims to translate the essence of branding excellence into cinematic storytelling, bringing brand legacy, leadership, and purpose to life through film. To formalise the collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between General Manager of The BrandLaureate, Ms. Hilary Ng, representing The World Brands Foundation, and Captain Denil Choong, Founder and Film Director of Dream Film Sdn Bhd, signifying the convergence of branding excellence and creative storytelling and paving the way for impactful, purpose-driven narratives that elevate brands through vision and film.

Guided by the ethos of the The Brand of the Year distinction, each recipient honoured this evening stands as a testament to what it means to build a brand with vision, consistency, and purpose. Together, they reflect the evolving standards of excellence, where leadership is intentional, growth is sustainable, and brands are built not merely to succeed, but to endure.

As we welcome 2026, The BrandLaureate extends its sincere hopes and best wishes to companies across all industries. We hope this new year brings renewed momentum, stronger partnerships, sustainable growth, and opportunities for reinvention. We believe that every organisation, regardless of size or sector, carries the potential to shape the future through purposeful branding and principled leadership.

