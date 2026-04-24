AMAFFI names Formula 1 driver George Russell brand ambassador

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a refined convergence of high performance and haute perfumery, AMAFFI Perfume House unveils a new global partnership with George Russell, marking a collaboration shaped by precision, character, and contemporary elegance.

Appointed Global Brand Ambassador, Russell embodies a modern expression of excellence - where discipline meets artistry, and authenticity is paramount. His presence reflects the very ethos of AMAFFI: a relentless pursuit of perfection, where every detail is considered, and every creation is elevated to an art form.

The partnership debuts with an evocative campaign captured by renowned photographer Greg Williams, presenting a series of intimate yet powerful images that explore the intersection of movement and stillness.

At its core, the campaign is a study in visual storytelling. Five distinct fragrances from the AMAFFI collection are brought to life through Russell's lens - each composition carefully selected for its emotional resonance. The imagery captures defining qualities synonymous with both the House and its ambassador: focus, composure, control, and quiet confidence. The result is a body of work that feels both deeply personal and universally expressive - timeless in its elegance, yet undeniably modern.

"This partnership felt very natural from the start. AMAFFI's approach to craftsmanship - where every detail is considered, and every note balanced with purpose - resonates deeply with me. Whether in racing or in creativity, you pursue precision and emotion in equal measure. That's what makes this collaboration meaningful - it captures both, with honesty," said George Russell.

"George personifies the essence of AMAFFI - an unwavering commitment to excellence, art, and mastery of craft," said Didier-Alexandre Ambroise, Managing Director of AMAFFI Perfume House. "His sensibility and precision mirror our philosophy: to create experiences that endure and move those who encounter them."

Photographed by Creative Director, Greg Williams, across AMAFFI's signature boutique cities - London, New York, and Singapore - the campaign reflects the House's global presence and distinctive aesthetic language.

This moment also coincides with a new chapter in London, as AMAFFI unveils its expansive two-storey flagship in Knightsbridge, London, opening today on 23 April. Conceived as both a retail destination and a cultural expression of the House, the space will embody the full breadth of AMAFFI's design, craftsmanship, and perfumery artistry.

Through this collaboration, AMAFFI and Russell introduce a new language of modern luxury - one defined not by excess, but by intention. A balance of movement and stillness, precision and emotion, the campaign invites the audience into a world where elegance is not only seen, but deeply felt.

An impression that lingers, long after the moment has passed.