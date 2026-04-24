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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Strider launches agentic operating system for intelligence

April 24, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
The strategic intelligence platform introduced autonomous AI infrastructure enabling self-directed data collection and analysis workflows.

LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced the launch of its agentic operating system, a centralised intelligence orchestration layer that sits across Strider's data, models, and products, transforming how organisations access, interpret, and act on strategic intelligence.

Designed as an agentic data refinery built on Strider's proprietary data and analytical methodologies, the operating system continuously ingests, refines, and synthesises vast amounts of global, unstructured data into actionable, strategic intelligence across people, organisations, and networks.

For Strider, this represents a shift from delivering intelligence as data to delivering intelligence as clear, structured, and decision-ready outputs. The new agentic operating system surfaces what matters, why it matters, and what action could be taken, enabling faster and more confident decision-making.

"Strider's agentic operating system is the realisation of our vision to build the intelligence system organisations rely on to understand and navigate global competition," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider. "In today's information age, data is a core factor of production alongside land, labour, and capital. By creating an agentic data refinery built upon our proprietary analytical methodologies, Strider OS is able to continually ingest global data and transform it into decision-ready strategic intelligence in real time for organisational leaders to act with clarity and confidence."

Strider OS is powered by Strider's global data foundation and AI-driven infrastructure, enabling access to billions of data points and synthesising them into prioritised, explainable insights. The system is designed to reduce cognitive load for users while maintaining transparency through traceable sourcing and structured outputs.

"Strider OS reflects a fundamental evolution in how we deliver strategic intelligence," said Eric Levesque, President and Co-Founder of Strider. "Our new agentic operating system enables us to fully leverage our data at scale, improving the depth of the insights we deliver to organisations. Also, by designing for varying levels of user maturity, Strider ensures that its capabilities are accessible to new users while remaining powerful enough for sophisticated, mission-critical use cases across sectors and around the world."

The launch also establishes the foundation for a new generation of AI-native capabilities and applications, expanding Strider's ability to support a broad range of economic security use cases across global industry, government, and academia. Importantly, Strider OS will also allow users across the spectrum—from beginner analysts to experienced intelligence professionals and power users—to use Strider's strategic intelligence platform in a simplified and intuitive way, with a workflow tailored to their specific needs.

Strider will roll out Strider OS through a phased approach, beginning with internal enablement and select design partners, followed by targeted feature releases and broader platform integration.

Learn more about Strider's agentic operating system here.

By PR Newswire

Strider Technologies, Inc.

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TagTag:
Strider Agentic operating system Autonomous AI infrastructure

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