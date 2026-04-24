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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

April 24, 2026 | 16:06
(0) user say
The traditional tonic manufacturer underwent brand transformation targeting international markets ahead of food industry exhibitions.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean health food company himchanmaru is refining its brand strategy as it prepares to participate in major food exhibitions later this year, aiming to expand its presence in both domestic and global markets.

As the health food industry shifts from simple functional products to premium offerings rooted in traditional ingredients, himchanmaru is strengthening its positioning by highlighting Korea's long-standing tonic food culture. The company specializes in liquid health extracts made from ingredients such as snail and chicken feet—materials widely recognized in traditional East Asian medicine.

While these ingredients may be unfamiliar to international consumers, they are documented in classic medical texts such as Donguibogam and Bencao Gangmu for their nutritional and restorative properties. himchanmaru has leveraged this heritage and combined it with modern production technology to enhance product quality and consistency.

The company holds multiple patents related to its extraction process, covering key elements such as ingredient composition and brewing methods. This technological edge has helped himchanmaru achieve strong sales performance in Korea's online marketplaces, particularly in the snail extract category.

Recently, the company has expanded its portfolio to include traditional herbal tea products, signaling a broader push into the premium wellness beverage segment.

These efforts come as himchanmaru gears up for participation in major exhibitions, including Food Week Korea 2026 at COEX and Mega Show Season 2 at Suwon Convention Center. At these events, the company plans to showcase its patented technologies, introduce new products, and engage with overseas buyers.

Industry observers note that as global interest in K-food continues to rise, traditional ingredient-based health products are emerging as a promising export category.

"We aim to go beyond functional health products and deliver the value of Korea's traditional tonic culture to global consumers," a company representative said. "These exhibitions will serve as a key opportunity to strengthen our brand recognition and accelerate our overseas expansion."

By PR Newswire

himchanmaru

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