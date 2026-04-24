Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

QNAP launches 100 gigabit managed network switch

April 24, 2026 | 15:46
(0) user say
The Taiwanese manufacturer introduced enterprise networking equipment supporting high-speed data center and audio-visual applications.

TAIPEI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the launch of the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T, a new L3 Lite managed 100GbE switch designed for enterprise network upgrades, high-performance storage environments, large-scale media production, virtualization, and AI-driven workloads. The new switch enables organizations to build a scalable 100GbE core network while maintaining cost efficiency and protecting existing infrastructure investments.

As data-intensive applications continue to accelerate—from AI computing and virtualization to collaborative media workflows—enterprises are increasingly challenged to evolve beyond 10GbE networks without incurring disruptive, large-scale replacements. The QSW-M7230-2X4F24T addresses this transition by providing a flexible, multi-speed architecture that allows enterprises to introduce higher-speed connectivity where it matters most, while expanding the core network over time.

Featuring 100GbE backbones, 25GbE server uplinks, and 24-port 10GbE access, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T offers seamless multi-speed integration. It allows enterprises to deploy high-performance 25GbE/100GbE where needed while preserving existing 10GbE assets, effectively minimizing upgrade complexity and maximizing infrastructure value.

"By combining 100GbE, 25GbE, and high-density 10GbE connectivity in a 1U form factor, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T delivers exceptional flexibility and cost efficiency among its class," said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager at QNAP. "It is an ideal solution for enterprises seeking a practical path to 100GbE without compromising current investments or future scalability."

Optimized for AI and high-performance storage, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T offers 10G/25G/100G multi-speed links with a 1080Gbps capacity, supporting PFC and ECN for lossless Ethernet. It combines L3 Lite management (including static routing and advanced VLANs) with an MC-LAG architecture to provide enhanced network resilience and high availability, ensuring uninterrupted service and eliminating single points of failure for critical business infrastructure.

For media and AV over IP deployments, the switch further strengthens multicast control and time synchronization. With support for IGMP Snooping, VLAN-based traffic segmentation, and a high-precision clock with PTP Boundary Clock, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T minimizes audio-video synchronization issues commonly encountered in multi-display environments. This makes it well suited for broadcast production, live event venues, command centers, and enterprise video applications.

In addition, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T supports AMIZcloud, QNAP's cloud-based centralized management platform. Without requiring additional hardware or software controllers, IT teams can remotely monitor and manage multiple switches across locations, simplifying troubleshooting and reducing ongoing operational overhead.

For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

By PR Newswire

QNAP Systems, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
QNAP network switch

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

QNAP launches 100 gigabit managed network switch

QNAP launches 100 gigabit managed network switch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020