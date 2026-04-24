Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SnapInspect becomes qualified Yardi ecosystem partner

April 24, 2026 | 07:30
(0) user say
The property inspection software provider achieved integration certification with the real estate management platform.

DALLAS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapInspect today announced it is now a fully qualified Yardi® Standard Interface Vendor, joining the approved network for Yardi, the leading provider of connected real estate software solutions. With this interface, companies using Yardi Voyager® can access their property management system data via the interface with SnapInspect.

With a focus on streamlining operations and increasing efficiency, Yardi Voyager and its single connected solution suite allow companies to manage operations, execute leasing, run analytics, and provide effective resident, owner and investor services. By interfacing with Yardi, vendors can provide Yardi clients with solutions that empower them within the Yardi ecosystem.

The Yardi ecosystem services the most vendors, APIs, units and square footage in the industry with more than 450 active interface partners in the Yardi network. Yardi's goal is to make it easier for clients to choose best-for-you products that allow harmony across the many platforms they use. Yardi welcomes SnapInspect to the most robust platform ecosystem in the real estate industry.

"Commercial property teams have always had the data; they just haven't always had it in one place. This integration closes the gap between inspections and maintenance operations, so every inspection finding flows directly into a work order, and everything is visible between profiles," said new Yardi interface vendor, SnapInspect

For the complete list of the Yardi ecosystem, please visit: yardi.com/interface-vendors.

Learn more at www.snapinspect.com

By PR Newswire

SnapInspect

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SnapInspect Yardi

Related Contents

IGB Property Goes Digital with Yardi

IGB Property Goes Digital with Yardi

SnapInspect Reinvents Property Inspections with AI Automation

SnapInspect Reinvents Property Inspections with AI Automation

Property for Industry (PFI) Extends Partnership with Yardi

Property for Industry (PFI) Extends Partnership with Yardi

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

QNAP launches 100 gigabit managed network switch

QNAP launches 100 gigabit managed network switch

Servier completes Day One Biopharmaceuticals acquisition

Servier completes Day One Biopharmaceuticals acquisition

Canton Fair electronics showcase features AI and robotics

Canton Fair electronics showcase features AI and robotics

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam Military History Museum holds lacquer painting exhibition marking national milestones

Vietnam Military History Museum holds lacquer painting exhibition marking national milestones

$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May

$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020