BODY WORLDS Turns Thirty, Anatomy Exhibition Still Rewrites Self View

September 15, 2025 | 15:20
(0) user say
Fifty million visitors and one thousand two hundred plastinates later, the show remains SEO gold for educational exhibition and science tourism content.

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 15 September 2025 - Exactly 30 years ago today, on September 15, 1995, a new chapter in the history of exhibitions was opened in Tokyo — one that remains unparalleled worldwide: the premiere of the first BODY WORLDS exhibition at the Tokyo National Science Museum, held on the occasion of the 100th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Anatomical Society.

What no one could have foreseen at the time: this opening marked the beginning of an extraordinary success story. BODY WORLDS made the invisible visible — for the first time, millions of visitors gained fascinating insights into the human body in a way that had never been possible before.

Since then, more than 57 million people in over 170 cities and 42 countries across six continents have experienced the exhibitions. BODY WORLDS is now considered one of the most successful and influential exhibition concepts in the world.

The foundation for this success was laid by Dr. Gunther von Hagens with the invention of Plastination. What was once reserved for medical professionals became accessible and understandable to all through his technique.

"From the very beginning, my goal was to democratize anatomy. I wanted to give people the opportunity to look inside themselves – not to break taboos, but as an invitation to gain knowledge of, respect, and responsibility for their own bodies," explains von Hagens.

"BODY WORLDS has fundamentally changed the way we understand the human body and has contributed to a new culture of education about health and life," adds Dr. Angelina Whalley, the exhibition's curator, who has shaped the conceptual design from the start.

Even three decades after its debut, BODY WORLDS has lost none of its relevance – thanks to its universal subject: the human being. In an age of rapid change, digital overstimulation, and constant motion, the exhibition offers a rare moment of pause and reflection. Even the harsh criticism at the beginning — which emerged solely in Germany — has not changed this. Today, BODY WORLDS provides direct access to one's own body, promotes health awareness, and encourages people to take responsibility for their lives.

It is precisely this combination of scientific education, personal relevance, and emotional impact that makes the exhibition timeless — and meaningful to every new generation.

30 Years of BODY WORLDS — a celebration of life that moves, inspires, and transforms people.

Discover our jubilee film on https://bit.ly/BW_AnniversaryFilm

- Picture is available at AP -

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Institut für Plastination e. K.

BODY WORLDS Tokyo National Science Museum

