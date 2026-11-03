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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dedicate series premieres in Philippines surpassing 2 million views

November 03, 2026 | 11:17
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Media producers premiered the documentary series Dedicate across Philippine broadcasting networks, surpassing 2 million global views ahead of the Salt Lake Temple rededication ceremonies.

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds gathered at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) near the Manila Philippines Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to watch the fifth episode of the new series "Dedicate," ahead of its global release.

Congregations across the Philippines also held watch parties in local meetinghouses, allowing more youth and young adults to participate.

"Dedicate" follows seven young adults from Brazil, France, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines and the United States as they explore the Salt Lake Temple during its renovation. After being closed for renovations in 2019, the historic temple will open for public tours April 5 through October 1, 2027, as part of a global celebration.

In each "Dedicate" episode, the young adults meet Church leaders and seek answers to questions about faith, purpose and spiritual identity. Through personal experiences and candid conversations, the series explores how temples help strengthen individuals and families through Jesus Christ.

Emie Alvez of Manila, a participant in the series, talked about her experience and answered questions from the audience. In her bio for "Dedicate," she shared that young adults her age are drawn to the temple.

"My generation deeply loves the temple. Amid uncertainty, it reminds us that God's promises are sure," she said.

Many around the world have also been drawn to this series to learn more about temples. This week, the series surpassed 2 million views on YouTube alone.

Alvez hopes that anyone who watches will see God's love for them reflected in the experiences shared in "Dedicate."

"What I've learned is Jesus Christ's love is endless," she shares in Episode 5. "I knew that before, but I feel it more deeply now."

After the event, James Ejercito, a young adult from Quezon, said, "One of the best things I have learned and realized more as I watched 'Dedicate' is how much God loves us. His plan for us is to be one and be united with Him."

"After watching 'Dedicate', it made me think more deeply about the temple," Althea Pallasigue of Pasig said. "Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father love us so much. We are so blessed because there are a lot of temples around us that will strengthen us."

During the event, Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong of the Philippines Area Presidency invited the rising generation to dedicate and rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ as they prepare to make and keep special promises in the temple.

"Dedicate your life to Him, if you have fallen short––and all of us have––then rededicate yourselves. If you fall short again, rededicate. We just need to stand up one more time than the times we fall," he said.

A Global Celebration

Watching and sharing "Dedicate" is one of the many ways that anyone can participate in the global Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

"As we invite the world to the Salt Lake Temple Celebration beginning in April 2027, our hearts turn to those who may not be able to attend with us in person. One way we hope 'all nations shall flow unto' this house of the Lord is through 'Dedicate,'" said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

"Let [this series] be something that you experience, that you enjoy, that builds your faith in Jesus Christ."

Episode 5 was released at 8 a.m. MST on November 1, 2026. The sixth and final episode will be released in spring 2027 as part of the ongoing Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

Ways to Watch

The series is available on the following platforms:

  • The Church's YouTube channel.
  • The Church's website through Gospel Library Online.
  • The Gospel Library app.
  • BYUtv.
  • Local watch parties. Members are encouraged to host a watch party with their ward or stake or simply gather family and friends to watch episodes together.

By PR Newswire

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What the stars mean:

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