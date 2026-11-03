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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XPeng delivers record 50237 electric vehicles during October

November 03, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
Electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng delivered 50,237 vehicles in October 2026, setting a record high driven by 13,326 overseas deliveries.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for October 2026.

XPENG achieved a new monthly record with total deliveries of 50,237 vehicles in October, up 22% month-over-month and 20% year-over-year. Overseas deliveries also reached an all-time monthly high of 13,326 units, up 166% year-over-year.

In October 2026, the XPENG L05 was officially launched in the Chinese mainland, with deliveries set to begin on November 1, 2026.

On October 26, 2026, XPENG obtained a demonstration operation license to conduct Level 4 Robotaxi services in Guangzhou. The approval enables XPENG Robotaxi to advance from technology validation to real-world operational and business model validation, marking a key milestone toward the commercialization of XPENG's Physical AI technologies.

In October, XPENG achieved MSCI's highest ESG AAA rating for the fourth consecutive year.

XPENG's electric vehicles delivered from January to October 2026 are expected to reduce life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by more than 5.77 million tons compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, equivalent to the carbon absorbed by 95.43 million young trees over 10 years.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

By PR Newswire

XPeng Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
XPeng electric vehicles MSCI ESG AAA rating Level 4 Robotaxi

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