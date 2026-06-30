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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BMO acquires Euroz Hartleys Australia capital markets unit to strengthen mining leadership

June 30, 2026 | 11:21
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BMO Financial Group (TSX/NYSE: BMO) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire the Australia-based capital markets business of Euroz Hartleys Group (ASX: EZL), a metals and mining-focused equity specialist, strengthening BMO's global resources franchise.

TORONTO and PERTH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Australia-based capital markets business of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL), a leading metals and mining-focused equity capital markets, M&A and strategic advisory firm. Euroz Hartleys Group's private wealth business will remain independent and will enter into a strategic alliance agreement with BMO to preserve the interconnected relationship between the capital markets and private wealth businesses and support continued collaboration, research access and distribution opportunities. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026 and is subject to Euroz Hartleys shareholder approval, applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The transaction will combine BMO's market-leading metals and mining franchise with one of Australia's premier equity distribution platforms and will create a truly integrated global capability for clients. Australia is among the most important centres for metals and mining capital formation worldwide, with a market comparable to Canada and growing influence across global markets. This strategic acquisition will enhance BMO's ability to serve clients where capital is forming, underscoring the importance of a scaled local presence.

"This is a defining step forward in strengthening our position as the leading metals and mining investment bank globally," said Carrie Cook, Global Head, Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO Capital Markets. "By combining our global distribution capabilities with deep local expertise in Australia, we are building a more connected platform that will enable clients to access capital and opportunities across markets. As capital formation continues to shift globally, our clients increasingly expect seamless access to investors and opportunities across markets—and this transaction supports our ambition to be ahead of that evolution."

"This combination will bring together two highly complementary businesses to create a stronger and more competitive global platform," said Andrew McKenzie, Executive Chairman of Euroz Hartleys. "BMO provides immediate access to the leading global franchise in metals and mining and significantly expands our ability to connect Australian clients with international capital. We are excited to be part of a team that is setting the standard for the sector globally."

Since 2004, BMO has had a presence in Australia, with an office in Melbourne. At closing, approximately 40 Euroz Hartleys Group team members are expected to join BMO Capital Markets, further strengthening its regional and global capabilities. Together, the combined team will operate as an integrated global platform, enhancing connectivity across North American, European and Australian markets.

In connection with the transaction, BMO Capital Markets acted as BMO's exclusive financial advisor. DLA Piper and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acted as legal counsel to BMO. Grant Samuel acted as financial advisor and Steinepreis Paganin acted as legal counsel to Euroz Hartleys Group.

By PR Newswire

BMO Financial Group - Communications

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TagTag:
BMO BMO Financial Group Acquisition Australia capital Euroz Hartleys Australia

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