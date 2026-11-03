Huawei launches intelligent venue technology at Shenzhen arts centre

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The On-Site Meeting for the Longgang International Arts Center Global Intelligent Venue Showcase & D+ Opening Ceremony was successfully held in Shenzhen. The event brought together government officials, industry leaders, and art experts for in-depth discussions on intelligent campus development. Huawei and Longgang International Arts Center officially launched a global intelligent venue showcase, demonstrating the powerful fusion of technology and artistry to drive ongoing innovation and usher in a new era for intelligent venues.

Where Tech Meets Art: Intelligent Venue Upgrade

Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solutions Dept, highlighted Huawei's end-to-end engagement in the Longgang International Arts Center project, from physical construction to digital and intelligent space enablement. Huawei has consistently integrated innovative ICTs with the venue's business scenarios, collaborating with partners to prioritize intelligent construction, premium experience, smart operations, and green, low-carbon practices. This approach has positioned the Center as a world-class cultural venue with advanced digital and intelligent capabilities. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue investing in foundational technologies and driving the integration of innovative ICTs with artistic environments, empowering cultural venues to elevate their services and operations.

At the event, the Longgang International Arts Center Global Intelligent Venue Showcase was launched, and the Digital Art Gallery (D+) officially opened, with representatives from the government, Huawei, and the Center in attendance to mark the occasion.

Exploring the Intelligent Venue: E2E Digital and Intelligent Transformation Across Construction, Management, and Operations

Wu Zhaohui, CTO of Longgang International Arts Center, shared their frontline venue operations experience in a speech titled "New Art Landmark, New Operations Practices." He highlighted that Shenzhen's cultural venues are rapidly evolving toward higher quality and greater diversity. Positioned as a new tech-art landmark in the Greater Bay Area, the D+ pursues a unique approach that combines deep artistic engagement, a strong technology foundation, and smart operations. Built on Longgang International Arts Center's advanced digital and intelligent infrastructure, the venue uses data to drive operations across consumer-focused (C-end) scenarios, business (B-end) collaboration, and government (G-end) public services. This strategy fosters a sustainable ecosystem and establishes a new model for smart art spaces.

Eric He, CEO of Huawei Campus Team, delivered a keynote on how technology is reshaping art spaces. He described architecture as frozen art and emphasized that digital and intelligent transformation—from design blueprints to venue agents—is key to making buildings smart and spaces dynamic. Huawei supports the entire venue lifecycle spanning construction, management, and operations with its 10 Gbps campus network and digital platform. These "dual hubs" have helped Longgang International Arts Center achieve six advantages: intelligent construction, efficient operations, green and low-carbon practices, immersive spectating experiences, personalized services, and user operations. Looking ahead, Huawei plans to collaborate with industry partners to develop scenario-based applications, integrate regional industries, establish standards through alliances, and drive innovation-led transformation, shaping intelligent spaces and a better future together.

A third-party comprehensive assessment rated Longgang International Arts Center as "excellent" for its digital and intelligent performance in smart energy-saving and carbon reduction, achieving the highest energy efficiency class. Zhang Xiang, Deputy General Manager of Potin-tech (Beijing) Technology under CAICT, presented the results, and Weng Yizhao, CEO of Shenzhen Zhuoyue Culture Development, accepted the certificate on behalf of the venue.

Tian Ding, Senior Vice President of HMN Tech, stated that the company is dedicated to creating richer smart scenario experiences for Longgang International Arts Center and other campuses, supporting venue campuses in achieving robust operations and ongoing innovation.

Attendees toured the venue's Intelligent Operation Center (IOC), enjoyed the DomeArt Gallery's light show, and explored the "Great Beauty of China" exhibition in the Flight Hall as well as the "Boundless Realm" exhibit in the CAVE, fully immersing themselves in this intelligent venue.

Moving forward, as OpenHarmony and AI continue to evolve, more cultural landmarks like Longgang International Arts Center will transcend time and space, sharing the fusion of technology and artistry with wider audiences and shaping a brighter future together.