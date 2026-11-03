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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bahrain awards golden licenses for 3.89 billion dollar project investments

November 03, 2026 | 10:10
(0) user say
Economic authorities in Bahrain awarded golden licenses to four commercial development projects valued at 3.89 billion US dollars across aviation, logistics, real estate, and technology sectors.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Bahrain announced USD 3.89 billion in investment stemming from four large-scale projects awarded Golden Licenses at Gateway Gulf 2026, further reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a destination for high-value global investment. Spanning diversified sectors, across aviation logistics, real estate, and technology, the projects are expected to contribute to advancing Bahrain's economic diversification and long-term growth.

The announcement was made at fourth edition of Gateway Gulf, held on 1–2 November 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay. Hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), the invitation-only forum gathered over 200 global ministerial and senior government officials, visionary chief executives, and investors in Bahrain to explore high-value investment opportunities and partnerships across the Gulf.

The four newly-awarded Golden Licenses comprise the following projects:

  • Reinforcing its commitment to its MENA hub in Bahrain, DHL will establish its first and only regional maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bahrain International Airport, supporting its growing fleet and expanding capacity for global operations from the Kingdom.
  • Three major aviation ventures led by Capital A, the parent company of AirAsia, are set to enhance connectivity with the Far East and Europe, expand air cargo capacity through phased freight growth, and advance in-country aircraft MRO capabilities, further reinforcing Bahrain's position as a regional aviation hub.
  • A landmark waterfront development in Amwaj by Meliá, in partnership with Infracorp, will feature a five-star hotel and Meliá-branded residences, further elevating Bahrain's premium tourism and lifestyle offering.
  • Digital City Bahrain will establish a next-generation hub for ICT, innovation, and education, supported by world-class infrastructure and designed to attract cluster technology companies, accelerate sector growth, and further advance Bahrain's digital ecosystem.

At the heart of Bahrain's investment environment is the Team Bahrain approach, a distinctive model of public-private partnership that brings government and business together to create the conditions for investment and enterprise to thrive. Bahrain EDB plays a central role in this ecosystem, serving as a bridge between investors and government and helping translate opportunity into long-term growth. This collaborative approach is underpinned by Bahrain's continued investment in digital transformation, progressive regulation, and future-ready talent, alongside a diversified economy in which non-oil activity accounts for around 86% of GDP, providing a resilient foundation for sustainable growth.

By PR Newswire

Bahrain EDB

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TagTag:
Bahrain Bahrain Golden Licenses billion dollar investments

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