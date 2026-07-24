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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nota AI joins AMD Robotics Partner Network

July 24, 2026 | 14:45
(0) user say
Nota AI, a company specialising in AI model compression and optimisation, joined the AMD Robotics Partner Network at AMD Advancing AI 2026, extending its on-device AI optimisation technology into the robotics sector.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, today announced that it has joined the AMD Robotics Partner Network at AMD Advancing AI 2026 in San Francisco, California, expanding its on-device AI optimization technology into the robotics sector.

The AMD Robotics Partner Network is an open ecosystem that enables partners to build and deploy robotics solutions across embedded, edge, and cloud environments using AMD compute. The network brings together ODMs, ISVs, sensor providers, system integrators, and more to accelerate end-to-end robotics innovation on an AMD-validated platform.

Because robots operate under constrained power, memory, and compute resources, running AI models directly on robotic devices requires model optimization. Drawing on its AI model compression and hardware-aware optimization technology, Nota AI plans to optimize model size, computational workload, and memory usage for the processors and system environments used in robotics, helping AI models run reliably under constrained compute resources.

Participation in the AMD Robotics Partner Network helps Nota AI advance open, scalable physical AI solutions that enable autonomous robots to perceive, reason, and act across real-world environments.

"For physical AI to deliver real value in industrial environments, AI models must be optimized for the compute and memory constraints of the robots on which they operate," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "By joining the AMD Robotics Partner Network, we are expanding our on-device AI optimization technology into robotics and look forward to collaborating with fellow network partners to support the deployment of physical AI solutions across industrial environments."

"The AMD Robotics Partner Network brings together ODMs, ISVs, and system integrators to enable scalable robotics solutions across industries," said KV Thanjavur Bhaaskar, Robotics Lead, AMD. "It creates a collaborative ecosystem designed to accelerate innovation and expand market reach for partners."

Nota AI has provided on-device AI solutions based on AI optimization technology developed across a range of edge AI applications, including smart cities, industrial safety, and mobility. Through its participation in the AMD Robotics Partner Network, the company plans to expand the application of its technology into the robotics sector.

By PR Newswire

Nota AI

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Nota AI AMD Robotics Partner Network AMD Advancing AI 2026

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