Advantech unveils AI infrastructure with AMD EPYC 9006

TAIPEI, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a global leader in industrial edge computing and edge AI solutions, today announced its next-generation server and network platforms powered by the latest AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series processors. Designed to accelerate AI infrastructure from the data center to the intelligent edge, Advantech's 6th Gen AMD EPYC-powered servers deliver the performance, scalability, and reliability organizations need for AI, HPC, storage, networking, and mission-critical industrial workloads.

At AMD Advancing AI 2026, Advantech will showcase its latest 2U 4-node edge server and EATX server board, demonstrating how its workload-ready server solutions enable customers to build scalable, high-performance AI and edge computing infrastructure with greater deployment confidence.

Continuing Performance Leadership with AMD EPYC 9006 Series Processors

6th Gen AMD EPYC server CPUs bring continued leadership in performance, efficiency, memory bandwidth, and next-generation I/O. Featuring up to 128 cores and 256 threads, advanced 2nm process technology, "Zen 6" and "Zen 6c" architecture, up to 20% average generational performance uplift, and up to 20% performance-per-watt improvement, AMD EPYC 9006 Series processors are designed to support more virtual machines, higher throughput, and better system efficiency. With up to 128 PCIe Gen6 lanes per CPU, CXL™ 3.1 memory expansion, and support for DDR5 8000NHz and MRDIMM 12800MHz for high memory bandwidth, Advantech edge server solutions deliver balanced compute, memory, and I/O performance for next-generation AI, telco, edge, and storage infrastructure.

Key Features Include:

Up to 128 cores / 256 threads with "Zen 6" and "Zen 6c" architecture

Advanced 2nm process technology for improved performance and efficiency

Up to 20% average generational performance uplift and 20% performance-per-watt improvement

DDR5-8000 and MRDIMM 12.8G support for higher memory bandwidth and capacity

PCIe ® Gen6 scalability: up to 128 lanes for 1 CPU and up to 196 lanes for 2 CPUs

Gen6 scalability: up to 128 lanes for 1 CPU and up to 196 lanes for 2 CPUs CXL™ 3.1 support for optimized memory expansion

Comprehensive Edge Server Solutions from Edge to Cloud

Advantech's edge server portfolio powered by AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series processors delivers a complete board-to-system lineup for AI infrastructure, data centers, cloud, HCI, HPC, edge computing, industrial applications, and high-performance networking. The first-wave portfolio includes:

(1) The SKY-642E5, 4U MGX GPU server, for large-scale AI acceleration

(2) The SKY-722E5, 2U DC-MHS server with DC-SCM support, for modular data center and edge AI deployments

(3) The SKY-712E5, 1U DC-MHS server, supporting HHHL and FH-3/4L expansion cards for high-density enterprise edge and cloud workloads

(4) The SKY-822E5, 2U short-depth DC-SCM modular server, supporting 2–3 dual-slot GPU cards for space-constrained edge data centers

(5) The SKY-924E5F, 2U 4-node front-access server, for distributed edge computing,

(6) The ASMB-982 & ASMB-832 server boards for flexible, high-expandability system designs.

These new platforms also support PCIe Gen6 scalability, GPU-optimized architecture, advanced DDR5/MRDIMM memory, and AFA-ready high-density E1.S/E3.S NVMe SSD storage to meet low-latency data access, high-throughput storage performance, and scalable infrastructure for data-intensive AI and edge-cloud workloads.

Expanding the portfolio further, Advantech also introduces the FWA-6084, the 2U network appliance and is designed for demanding network security and edge AI workloads. It features DDR5/MRDIMM memory capability, eight Gen6 network module cards, and one PCIe Gen5 x16 slot for GPU or add-on card expansion. It is well positioned to support line-speed multiple 200G network workloads without compromise.

Together with Advantech's unique service advantages—including 3-5-10 service guarantee, strict revision control, stable component supply, worldwide local support, and custom-ready integration—the new portfolio supports customers reduce deployment risk, secure long-term product roadmaps, and accelerate workload-ready AI and edge-cloud infrastructure from concept to deployment.

Explore more product information, please contact us or visit the Advantech x AMD website. (www.advantech.com)