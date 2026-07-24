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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MSI launches 6th Gen AMD EPYC server portfolio

July 24, 2026 | 14:35
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MSI launched its 6th Gen AMD EPYC server portfolio, introducing new GPU, multi-node and enterprise platforms designed to accelerate AI, cloud, high-performance computing and business-critical workloads.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI is expanding its server portfolio with platforms advanced by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs across SP7 and SP8 designs to modernize data centers for AI, cloud, HPC, virtualization, and business-critical workloads. SP7 platforms deliver maximum density and performance with up to 256 cores and 512 threads per processor for performance-driven deployments, while SP8 platforms offer up to 128 cores and 256 threads per processor for balanced mainstream deployments. MSI's latest portfolio spans liquid-cooled GPU servers, 19" and 21" DC-MHS multi-node platforms, and enterprise servers. At AMD Advancing AI 2026, MSI will showcase the CD270-S4091-X2 multi-node server as part of its latest 6th Gen AMD EPYC server lineup.

"Data center architecture is becoming more workload-specific, and customers need systems that can be selected with purpose," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI's Enterprise Platform Solutions. "MSI's latest server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC Server CPUs gives organizations the platform range to build around performance, density, efficiency, and serviceability as their infrastructure evolves."

"AMD enterprise AI technologies have become the trusted foundation for the modern data center, and 6th Gen AMD EPYC Server CPUs extend that leadership with a new level of performance, efficiency and scalability," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD. "As enterprises scale cloud, HPC, virtualization and AI workloads, EPYC CPUs provide a trusted foundation for AI performance, infrastructure consolidation and innovation, while continuing to deliver leadership general-purpose compute for the business-critical applications and workloads that keep organizations running every day."

Liquid-Cooled GPU Server
With the CG681-S6093 Liquid-Cooled 6U GPU Server, MSI advances SP7-based AI infrastructure for dense GPU deployments with strong AI host-node capability and liquid-cooling efficiency. The 6U platform supports dual 6th Gen AMD EPYC Server CPUs, 400G networking, and E1.S NVMe storage to scale accelerated AI workloads.

Core Compute Platforms
MSI's Core Compute platforms provide 19-inch DC-MHS multi-node architectures optimized for cloud, virtualization, containerized workloads, and scale-out enterprise applications. Available in both SP7 and SP8 configurations, these air-cooled platforms allow customers to balance compute density, performance, and power efficiency across modern data centers.

  • CD270-S4091-X2: 2U 2-Node (1P SP7, air-cooled) for performance-driven cloud and enterprise deployments
  • CD270-S4081-X4: 2U 4-Node (1P SP8, air-cooled) for cost-efficient scale-out cloud infrastructure

Open Compute Platforms
MSI's Open Compute platforms bring 21-inch multi-node designs to ORv3 rack-scale infrastructure for cloud, HPC, AI cluster infrastructure, and scale-out enterprise workloads. Available in SP7 and SP8 designs, the platforms offer flexible socket and cooling configurations, including single-socket, dual-socket, air-cooled, and liquid-cooled options. These systems help customers build dense, serviceable compute infrastructure for large-scale deployments.

  • CD281-S4091-X2: 2OU 2-Node (1P SP7, air-cooled)
  • CD181-S4091-X2: 1OU 2-Node (1P SP7, liquid-cooled)
  • CD282-S6091-X2: 2OU 2-Node (2P SP7, air-cooled)
  • CD182-S6091-X2: 1OU 2-Node (2P SP7, liquid-cooled)
  • CD281-S4081-X2: 2OU 2-Node (1P SP8, air-cooled)

Enterprise Servers
MSI's Enterprise Servers are designed for mainstream enterprise IT, virtualization, storage, database, and business-critical workloads, with 1U and 2U SP8 platforms available in both single-socket and dual-socket configurations. Featuring versatile E3.S or U.2 storage configurations, OCP 3.0 networking, and expansion flexibility, these systems help customers scale reliable enterprise infrastructure across diverse workloads.

  • CX172-S4081 (1U, 1P SP8)
  • CX272-S4081 (2U, 1P SP8)
  • CX172-S6082 (1U, 2P SP8)
  • CX272-S6082 (2U, 2P SP8)

AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

By PR Newswire

MSI

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TagTag:
MSI 6th Gen AMD EPYC server Enterprise Servers LiquidCooled GPU Server

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