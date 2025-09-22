Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Blue Anniversary Fest 2025: Seven Years of Music Waves

September 22, 2025 | 11:39
(0) user say
Three-night beach lineup draws twenty thousand fans, giving lifestyle writers Blue festival keywords and early-bird dates for next year.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a series of exclusive birthday offers and exciting activities to thank customers for their continued support. This year, Blue is bringing the "7-Second Challenge" Promotion Truck into the community, delivering health, protection, and joy to the public. Since its establishment in 2018, Blue has been committed to providing simple, flexible, and valuable insurance solutions tailored to the needs of every life stage. Over the past 7 years, Blue has continuously innovated and optimised its products, earning widespread recognition and trust.

Birthday Offers on Core Protection Plans
Offer 1: Blue WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3

Blue guarantees customers the lowest price in town¹ for the first policy term, ensuring the most competitive rate for term life protection. The plan is savings-free, so customers enjoy pure protection at the best price. No additional health proof is required—even those with high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be covered², making it easier than ever to protect your loved ones.
  • 70% off first-year premium, 50% off second-year premium
  • Enjoy HK$700 HealthCoin when you apply for a designated sum assured
Offer 2: Blue WeCare Critical Illness Protection Plan 1

Critical illness protection provides essential financial support to help you cope with unexpected medical expenses and living costs. Blue focuses on the three major critical illnesses: cancer, heart attack, and stroke—delivering direct protection with affordable premiums.
  • 70% off first-year premium, 50% off second-year premium
  • Complimentary critical illness coverage for children up to HK$300,000
  • Enjoy HK$400,000 carcinoma in situ coverage, plus HK$200 HealthCoin when you apply for a designated sum assured
"7-Second Challenge" Promotion Truck — Citywide Roadshow & Giveaways

From 26 to 29 September 2025, the Blue "7-Second Challenge" Promotion Truck will tour various districts, inviting the public to join the fun. Each day, the first participant to hit exactly 7.7777 seconds (or the closest) will win the daily grand prize, including a 7-in-1 body composition monitor (valued at HK$508), instant heating water dispenser (valued at HK$1,288), air purifier (valued at HK$1,650), or detox massager (valued at HK$665). There will also be plenty of other prizes for everyone—bring your friends and family to celebrate Blue's birthday together!

Event Details
Date Location
26 Sept (Fri) Outside COS Centre, Tsun Yip Street, Kwun Tong
27 Sept (Sat) Outside Mannings, Langham Place, Mongkok
28 Sept (Sun) Near Exit C, Causeway Bay MTR Station
29 Sept (Mon) Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
The above schedule is for reference only and may be subject to change due to weather or road conditions. Please follow Blue's Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest updates.

Blue Insurance Limited is authorized and regulated by the Insurance Authority under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41) to sell insurance products in Hong Kong. For details, terms, and conditions of Blue's promotion activities and products, please visit: https://go.blue.com.hk/7thFest_e . Products and offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Notes:
  1. "Lowest Rate Guaranteed" compares the standard premiums of two quotations. To be eligible for the "Lowest Rate Guaranteed", the two quotations must be on the same premium payment term, policy benefit term, issue age, sex, and smoking status, and is applicable to term life policies that are intended for online sale and in Hong Kong only. "Lowest Rate Guaranteed" is not applicable for submitted applications and in-force policies.
  2. Actual underwriting result depends on the age and health condition of the Insured.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.

By Blue Insurance

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
blue Anniversary Fest 2025 Lifestyle Writers Blue

Related Contents

Smuggled Ensure milk with fake labels discovered

Smuggled Ensure milk with fake labels discovered

Air New Zealand boosts stake in Virgin Blue

Air New Zealand boosts stake in Virgin Blue

Copycat scooter manufacturer to sue Vietnam Register

Copycat scooter manufacturer to sue Vietnam Register

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

NHG Tanoto Healthy Cookbook 2025: Flavour First, Sugar Down Forty Per Cent

NHG Tanoto Healthy Cookbook 2025: Flavour First, Sugar Down Forty Per Cent

Eight Year Old Ghost Art Journey 2025: Colour Brings Joy Back

Eight Year Old Ghost Art Journey 2025: Colour Brings Joy Back

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

NHG Tanoto Healthy Cookbook 2025: Flavour First, Sugar Down Forty Per Cent

NHG Tanoto Healthy Cookbook 2025: Flavour First, Sugar Down Forty Per Cent

Eight Year Old Ghost Art Journey 2025: Colour Brings Joy Back

Eight Year Old Ghost Art Journey 2025: Colour Brings Joy Back

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020