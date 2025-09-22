Blue Anniversary Fest 2025: Seven Years of Music Waves

70% off first-year premium, 50% off second-year premium

Date Location 26 Sept (Fri) Outside COS Centre, Tsun Yip Street, Kwun Tong 27 Sept (Sat) Outside Mannings, Langham Place, Mongkok 28 Sept (Sun) Near Exit C, Causeway Bay MTR Station 29 Sept (Mon) Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

"Lowest Rate Guaranteed" compares the standard premiums of two quotations. To be eligible for the "Lowest Rate Guaranteed", the two quotations must be on the same premium payment term, policy benefit term, issue age, sex, and smoking status, and is applicable to term life policies that are intended for online sale and in Hong Kong only. "Lowest Rate Guaranteed" is not applicable for submitted applications and in-force policies. Actual underwriting result depends on the age and health condition of the Insured.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a series of exclusive birthday offers and exciting activities to thank customers for their continued support. This year, Blue is bringing the "7-Second Challenge" Promotion Truck into the community, delivering health, protection, and joy to the public. Since its establishment in 2018, Blue has been committed to providing simple, flexible, and valuable insurance solutions tailored to the needs of every life stage. Over the past 7 years, Blue has continuously innovated and optimised its products, earning widespread recognition and trust.Birthday Offers on Core Protection PlansOffer 1: Blue WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3Blue guarantees customers the lowest price in town¹ for the first policy term, ensuring the most competitive rate for term life protection. The plan is savings-free, so customers enjoy pure protection at the best price. No additional health proof is required—even those with high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be covered², making it easier than ever to protect your loved ones.Offer 2: Blue WeCare Critical Illness Protection Plan 1Critical illness protection provides essential financial support to help you cope with unexpected medical expenses and living costs. Blue focuses on the three major critical illnesses: cancer, heart attack, and stroke—delivering direct protection with affordable premiums."7-Second Challenge" Promotion Truck — Citywide Roadshow & GiveawaysFrom 26 to 29 September 2025, the Blue "7-Second Challenge" Promotion Truck will tour various districts, inviting the public to join the fun. Each day, the first participant to hit exactly 7.7777 seconds (or the closest) will win the daily grand prize, including a 7-in-1 body composition monitor (valued at HK$508), instant heating water dispenser (valued at HK$1,288), air purifier (valued at HK$1,650), or detox massager (valued at HK$665). There will also be plenty of other prizes for everyone—bring your friends and family to celebrate Blue's birthday together!The above schedule is for reference only and may be subject to change due to weather or road conditions. Please follow Blue's Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest updates.Blue Insurance Limited is authorized and regulated by the Insurance Authority under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41) to sell insurance products in Hong Kong. For details, terms, and conditions of Blue's promotion activities and products, please visit: https://go.blue.com.hk/7thFest_e . Products and offers are subject to terms and conditions.Notes:

For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.