Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bika.ai Debuts, Turns To-Do Lists Into Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

September 09, 2025 | 14:57
(0) user say
Bootstrapped start-up claims its neural planner auto-delegates tasks, books flights and nags teammates, clawing back 7 hours a week for humans.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - A pioneering AI team today announced the launch of Bika.ai, the world's first AI Organizer. The concept has already generated significant buzz in Silicon Valley, where experts view it as a breakthrough in reshaping productivity for the AI era.

The Dilemma: From Workers to Foremen

AI is everywhere. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and MidJourney have become tireless "digital workers" — writing, coding, designing on demand. Yet instead of leading these AI teams, humans have slipped into the role of foremen: endlessly prompting, editing, and micromanaging outputs.

The result is stalled productivity and growing digital fatigue. The situation mirrors the industrial era a century ago, when factories had machines but lacked management. It wasn't until scientific management emerged that productivity truly soared. Today, the same principle applies: we don't need more AI workers. We need an AI Organizer.

The Solution: Bika.ai, the AI Organizer

Unlike ordinary AI assistants, Bika.ai acts as the Organizer of AI teams. It coordinates, delegates, and oversees multiple AI agents, transforming scattered tools into a coherent organizational structure.

With Bika.ai, individuals can lead AI as if running their own companies:

  • Financial Advisors: Traditionally, they must manually track markets, compile reports, and send them to clients every day. With Bika.ai, stock news and data are automatically monitored, with visualized insight slides delivered to clients' inboxes at 8 AM. Advisors can focus on investment strategy instead of paperwork.

  • Marketers: Campaign planning often requires juggling multiple platforms for emails, social media, and follow-ups. Bika.ai integrates these processes so that with one command, a three-day automated campaign across email, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn can be launched — complete with response tracking — multiplying marketing efficiency.

  • Insurance & Finance Professionals: Prospecting usually involves tedious cold calls. With Bika.ai, one can simply request "CFOs of companies that completed IPOs in 2025." The system automatically discovers potential clients, builds a database, and triggers follow-up emails — making lead generation faster and sharper.

  • Entrepreneurs: Running a solo business often means wearing every hat — sales, marketing, support, product management. Bika.ai allows entrepreneurs to organize multiple AI "employees," each handling a different role, effectively operating a one-person company with the power of a full team.

The Vision: From Chatbots to Organizers

Industry observers often describe AGI's development as five levels:
1. Chatbot — simple Q&A
2. Reasoner — logical problem-solving
3. Agent— task execution
4. Innovator — creative generation
5. Organizer— orchestrating and managing other AI entities

Most current AI tools remain at Levels 2–3. Bika.ai aims for Level 5: the Organizer —where AI is no longer just a tool, but a coordinated digital workforce.

"The future of AI is not about adding more agents, but about managing them better," said Kelly, Founder and CEO of the Bika.ai team. "Our mission is to make Bika.ai the scientific management system of the AI era — freeing people from digital busywork so they can focus on vision, creativity, and leadership."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at https://bika.ai

By Bika.ai

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bika Bika AI

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020