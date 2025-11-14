BenQ All-in-Wonder Projector Lights Up Living Rooms in 4K

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, internationally renowned innovator of digital lifestyle devices, today debuted TK705i and TK705STi home entertainment projectors designed for easy, high-quality entertainment in modern living spaces. These new TK series models feature BenQ-exclusive CinematicColour™ and HDR-PRO™ technologies for vibrant 3,000 ANSI-lumen visuals in 4K UHD, and built-in tools for fast image setup and flexible placement including novel 8-way Smart Image Adaptation for fast screen alignment.

With growing demand for seamless all-in-one entertainment, today's viewers seek solutions for wide-ranging content — from immersive movie nights and big-game parties to casual multiplayer gaming with friends — without pause for complicated setup. "TK705i and TK705STi are built for Australians entertainment space" said Martin Moelle, Managing Director of BenQ Australia. "They're designed to look good in your home, adapt instantly to how you watch and play, and most importantly, provide impeccable 4K image quality no matter the time of day."

Authentic Colour Accuracy in Bright 4K Quality

Leveraging BenQ CinematicColour™ technology, both projectors achieve 98% Rec.709 colour accuracy for vivid, lifelike visuals that stay true to the director's intent. Proprietary HDR-PRO™ technology complements this with both global and local HDR enhancement and contrast optimization for greater depth, sharper detail, and optimal brightness across varied lighting conditions. Whether lights are on or off, TK705i and TK705STi ensure crisp 4K detail and rich cinematic quality on screens up to 150".

Plug and Play for Faster Fun

Offering smart setup for immediate enjoyment, both models feature 8-way Smart Image Adaptation for perfectly aligned big screens in seconds, including Optical Moto / Digital Zoom*, Auto 2D Keystone, Auto Focus, Auto Cinema Mode, and more. TK705STi also features a short-throw lens that allows big-screen projection in limited spaces. Users can even control TK705i / TK705STi via voice or mobile app for intuitive wireless convenience in daily home life — or a spontaneous watch party.

Built-in Streaming and Low-Lag Gaming

Designed for fun with family and friends, TK705i and TK705STi stream from integrated Google TV for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more, while HDMI 2.1 with ALLM and ultra-low input lag (@4K/60Hz) deliver smooth, responsive gaming experiences from consoles like PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Flexible wired and wireless connectivity, including USB-C with 30W power delivery and Bluetooth 5.2, ensures effortless integration with soundbars, phones, laptops, and gaming rigs without dongles or adapters.

The next evolution of BenQ home entertainment projectors, TK705i and TK705STi reflect a new standard in living room projection, combining cinematic visual excellence with effortless usability and elegant design. To learn more about TK705i / TK705STi, please visit

TK705STi: https://benqurl.biz/3KEVvuC

TK705i: https://benqurl.biz/3VC74VN