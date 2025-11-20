BaseCare Medical AI aids maternal age IVF

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from the keynote report at the 18th Annual Conference of the Chinese Society of Reproductive Medicine (CSRM2025), held from November 12th to 15th, indicates that the average treatment age for women undergoing IVF in China has risen to 33.6 years, highlighting a significant trend towards older maternal age.

In this context, the value of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) technology is becoming increasingly prominent. Its clinical pregnancy rate (CPR) in 2021 reached 60.2%, significantly surpassing the performance of other technologies like conventional IVF (early CPR: 41.6%) and ICSI (early CPR: 47.4%). PGT utilizes embryo genetic testing to effectively mitigate the risk of chromosomal abnormalities associated with advanced maternal age, not only substantially improving pregnancy success rates but also providing older patients with more reliable reproductive outcomes, particularly in terms of live birth delivery rate (DR). This trend suggests that alongside the increasing age of childbirth, the demand for precise assisted reproductive technologies like PGT, tailored for older patients, will continue to grow in the market.

AI-Powered "Undisturbed Culture" Further Enhances IVF Success Rates

As a listed company in China's assisted reproduction sector, BaseCare Medical globally launched its integrated "GERI + GEMS + AI" fully undisturbed culture system at CSRM2025. This intelligent culture solution combines the GERI time-lapse incubator, the one-step GEMS culture media, and the AI Toolbox embryo evaluation system, providing each embryo with independent gas supply, humidity control, temperature regulation, and imaging systems to create a stable development environment.

Data from the Marcos team at Spain's IVIRMA Group shows: The undisturbed system increased blastocyst formation rate by 5%, clinical pregnancy rate by 16.4%, and first-transplant live birth rate by 5.8%. Data from the advanced maternal age group (≥38 years) at Sydney IVF was even more breakthrough: Day 5 blastocyst formation rate increased by 12%, high-quality blastocyst rate by 8.5%, and embryo utilization rate by 10.2%, offering patients (especially the advanced maternal age group) dual improvements in embryo quality and pregnancy outcomes.

GERI, the first domestically developed and produced time-lapse incubator in China, received registration approval from the Jiangsu Medical Products Administration in July this year, enabling "undisturbed culture" with continuous monitoring of embryonic development. It is the world's first humidified time-lapse incubator, jointly developed by BaseCare Medical and Germany's Merck. The humidified design stabilizes the osmotic pressure environment, offering particular advantages in dry regions, effectively creating a "quiet, stable development capsule" for embryos.

The GEMS culture media matrix originates from the Sydney IVF Centre, which has a 30-year history, and is poised for localized production in China. It holds FDA, TGA, and CE triple certification. Among them, the first product, VitBase embryo handling medium, obtained the Chinese NMPA registration certificate in August this year, becoming the first mature embryo culture media product developed in China to also possess overseas registration certificates, marking a "zero to one" breakthrough in this domestic field. Professor David Mortimer, the "father of culture media" (inventor of GEMS), endorsed it at the ASRM conference, emphasizing its characteristic of "replicating the natural maternal environment." The full series of GEMS culture media is expected to receive NMPA registration certificates by 2026, completely breaking the decades-long monopoly of foreign brands on high-end culture media and advancing the localization of core consumables in China's assisted reproduction industry.

The "brain" of the undisturbed system – the AI system providing "intelligent insight" – also demonstrates exceptional performance.

The Eeva embryo developmental potential assessment tool, integrated into the GERI incubator, is the world's first AI evaluation system to receive both FDA and CE certifications, validated through over 100,000 clinical embryo assessments. BaseCare Medical's next-generation AI Toolbox embryo evaluation system had its global debut at the 81st ASRM Annual Meeting in October this year. Utilizing deep learning algorithms to analyze time-lapse images of embryo development, it assists embryologists in increasing the efficiency of selecting high-quality embryos by 40%. This system can predict embryo implantation potential without invasive procedures. Combined with the GERI time-lapse incubator, it achieves "completely undisturbed" culture from fertilization to blastocyst stage, significantly reducing interference caused by traditional manual observation, making AI embryo selection both precise and "gentle."

Trend of Advanced Maternal Age Creates Blue Ocean, Highlighting BaseCare's Core Industrial Value

Driven by the trend of older maternal age, China's assisted reproduction field is fostering a blue ocean market for PGT.

On one hand, the average treatment age for women undergoing IVF in China continues to rise, significantly increasing the risk of embryo chromosomal abnormalities associated with later-life childbirth. This trend is pushing China's PGT penetration rate towards levels seen in European and American markets. On the other hand, BaseCare Medical, leveraging the industrial barriers established through its compliant registration certificates, has already deployed over 60 localized laboratories in major reproductive centers across the country, covering more than 80% of the 129 institutions in China qualified to perform third-generation IVF, solidifying its position as a leading player.

In terms of market size, China's Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) service cycles have exploded from 223,700 cycles in 2009 to 1,413,900 cycles in 2023. The current cycle volume is already three times that of the United States. The domestic PGT market size is projected to exceed RMB 1 billion between 2025 and 2030. However, there is a noticeable gap on the supply side: while there are 473 conventional IVF institutions, only 129 possess PGT technology, accounting for merely 27.3%.

In this context, BaseCare Medical, which masters the core technology of PGT, can fill this service gap through technology empowerment, cooperative partnerships, and other models, seizing the growth dividends in the PGT segment market while meeting the clinical needs for "precision reproduction."

Furthermore, BaseCare Medical is capitalizing on the localization opportunity. Currently, assisted reproductive medical devices largely rely on imports. However, BaseCare's products like the Geri incubator and Gems culture media have already obtained the four major certifications: EU CE, US FDA, Australian TGA, and Chinese NMPA (achieved by only a few companies globally), breaking the monopoly of overseas giants like Vitrolife and establishing a complete "AI-empowered + full industry chain" closed loop.

In September 2025, Beijing released the nation's first "Quality Monitoring and Evaluation Standards for Human Assisted Reproductive Technology," aimed at promoting the standardization and regulated development of third-generation ART. In March 2025, the National Medical Products Administration announced a policy to streamline the approval process for imported medical devices manufactured within China, encouraging the domestic production of high-end medical equipment. This policy creates favorable conditions for increasing the substitution of imported reproductive medical devices with domestic products. This not only removes policy barriers for the promotion of BaseCare Medical's PGT technology but also provides policy endorsement for the market access and commercial application of its localized products (such as the Geri incubator and Gems culture media).

Quantitative Change Leads to Qualitative Change: BaseCare's Value Awaits Reassessment

Surging demand due to advanced maternal age, supportive localization policies, and increasing demand for precision reproduction – multiple variables are pushing the assisted reproduction industry towards a qualitative tipping point, and BaseCare Medical is a core beneficiary. With the mass production of the GERI incubator, the completion of localized production for GEMS culture media, and the accelerated certification of the full series, BaseCare is set to completely break the foreign monopoly, and its market share in China is expected to experience explosive growth.

From a fundamental perspective, the company's sustained positive performance provides solid support for its revaluation.

The 2025 interim financial report shows that through actively scaling back low-margin businesses and promoting cost reduction and efficiency gains, the company's gross profit margin increased to 52.5%, optimizing profitability. R&D expenditure was RMB 56 million; although the total amount decreased due to strategic adjustments, the company maintained its focus on high-value products and localization projects. Meanwhile, operating cash flow improved by 19% year-on-year, indicating continuously improving financial health. As of June 30, 2025, the balance of cash and cash equivalents was RMB 544 million, providing strong support for subsequent development and indicating ongoing optimization of financial health.

The integrated "GERI + GEMS + AI" system prominently featured by BaseCare Medical at the CSRM2025 conference has demonstrated world-leading standards through solid clinical data, signifying that China's core assisted reproduction technology has officially shifted from "catching up" to "leading the way."

As technological strength achieves generational breakthroughs, the product matrix completes the localization substitution closed loop, and market coverage reaches over 80% of the industry's core institutions, the market should reassess BaseCare Medical's industrial valuation. It is no longer merely a medical device supplier but a leader building an intelligent assisted reproduction ecosystem. Its value deserves to be assessed with a broader industrial perspective and longer-term growth expectations.