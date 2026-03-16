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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Empyrion Digital partners with CypressTel for Asia capacity expansion

March 16, 2026 | 10:09
(0) user say
The telecommunications infrastructure companies signed a memorandum of understanding to develop network capacity across regional markets.

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital, a Singapore-headquartered next-generation data centre developer and operator, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cypress Telecom Limited ("CypressTel") and its affiliate DataShell, which together deliver secure, low-latency network services and interconnection-ready data centre capacity in major regional hubs to support strategic infrastructure growth across Asia.

Under the terms of the MOU, CypressTel will have data centre capacity optionality with Empyrion Digital's bid in for its 2nd data centre in Singapore. This reflects a shared commitment to enabling high-performance digital infrastructure and Singapore's leading position as a connectivity hub.

Additionally, Empyrion Digital and CypressTel have agreed on a term sheet for Empyrion to provide data centre capacity to CypressTel at one of Empyrion's upcoming North Asia projects.

"Demand for scalable, secure and interconnected infrastructure continues to rise across Asia," said Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital. "This strategic MOU with CypressTel and its affiliate DataShell, a leading carrier-neutral global network service provider, strengthens our collective ability to support long-term digital capacity needs across Asia."

Connee Zhang, CEO of CypressTel, added, "We are excited to formalise this strategic collaboration with Empyrion Digital. With 140+ PoPs and experience supporting deployments across more than 10,000 customers globally, CypressTel brings proven execution at scale to help enterprise and partners deploy faster and scale with confidence across Asia."

Empyrion Digital continues to advance its development pipeline in Asia, focusing on core markets that offer robust connectivity, diversified ecosystem access and scalable energy availability.

For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com

By PR Newswire

Empyrion Digital

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Empyrion Digital CypressTel Asia capacity expansion

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