Vantage Foundation launches AI finance program for 1,500 Vietnamese educators

HANOI, Vietnam, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation, in collaboration with the Banking Academy of Vietnam (BAV) and more than 10 leading universities, has launched a nationwide programme equipping more than 1,500 educators and students with advanced skills in AI-driven financial data analysis and decision-making, drawing interest from more than 3,000 students nationwide.

Held on 12 and 14 March at BAV's Hanoi campus, the initiative comes at a time when Vietnam's financial sector is rapidly strengthening its digital capabilities, with artificial intelligence playing an increasingly central role in financial analysis, risk management and strategic decision-making.

The programme, titled "Financial Data Analysis and Decision-Making in the Era of Artificial Intelligence (AI)", combined in-person sessions with nationwide virtual participation.

More than 10 universities co-organised the initiative, including the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), National Economics University (NEU), Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi), Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and Foreign Trade University (FTU). Together, these institutions represent some of Vietnam's most influential centres for financial education and a key talent pipeline for the country's banking and financial services sector.

Hosted at the Banking Academy's Hanoi campus, the programme explored how AI-powered analytics, predictive modelling and financial data visualisation are transforming how financial institutions interpret market data and make strategic decisions.

Strengthening AI Capabilities Across Vietnam's Finance Education Network

A central component of the initiative was a Training-of-Trainers (ToT) programme designed to strengthen AI-driven financial analytics capabilities among lecturers. The faculty session attracted more than 250 professors who participated both in person and online. Among them were the dean and lecturers from Can Tho University, who travelled more than 1,500 kilometres from the Mekong Delta to Hanoi to attend.

A key component of the initiative was a Training-of-Trainers (ToT) programme designed to strengthen AI-driven financial analytics capabilities among university lecturers from the leading schools.

The ToT session on 12 March drew strong engagement from professors across Vietnam's finance education network, with more than 250 academics participating both in person and online.

Among those attending were the dean and lecturers from Can Tho University, who travelled more than 1,500 kilometres from the Mekong Delta to Hanoi to participate in person, underscoring the growing demand among educators to integrate AI-driven financial analytics into university curricula.

By equipping educators with these frameworks, the programme enables advanced financial data capabilities to cascade into classrooms nationwide, extending its long-term impact across Vietnam's finance education ecosystem.

Industry Expertise and Real-World Financial Applications

Industry experts also shared practical insights into real-world AI applications across financial markets, providing participants with practical exposure to how AI is being applied across financial data analysis and trading technologies.

Ms. Truong Thi Minh Trang, M.Sc., Managing Director of Financial Information Services at FiinGroup, Vietnam's leading financial data and analytics provider, delivered a session on financial data analytics. FiinGroup counts Nikkei Inc. and QUICK Corp among its strategic shareholders, while its credit-rating subsidiary FiinRatings has S&P Global as a strategic investor.

Participants also attended a live demonstration led by Dr. Vu Xuan Tung, AI Solution Architect at Goline Financial Technology JSC, a Vietnamese fintech developer of securities trading systems used by brokerage firms, showcasing AI-enabled trading software and emerging AI-powered technologies used in modern securities trading systems.

The demonstration showcased AI-enabled trading software and emerging AI-powered trading technologies, giving participants direct insight into how artificial intelligence is already being deployed in modern financial market infrastructure.

Preparing Finance Professionals for an AI-Driven Industry

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Deputy Director of the Banking Academy of Vietnam, artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining the capabilities required of finance professionals.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept. It has already become a reality reshaping the structure of the global financial industry," he said.

He noted that financial professionals increasingly need the ability to interpret complex datasets and respond to market developments in real time.

"In today's digital economy, data is the new fuel. Without the skills to collect, analyse and interpret data effectively, professionals may struggle to keep pace with the industry's development."

He added that modern financial institutions increasingly require professionals who combine technical data expertise with strong risk awareness and strategic decision-making capabilities.

Strengthening Global Collaboration in Financial Education

The Banking Academy highlighted that its collaboration with Vantage Foundation reflects a shared commitment to advancing financial education while expanding international knowledge exchange.

"As Vietnam implements its National Digital Transformation Strategy, it is crucial that our students and educators develop the technological competencies required for the future financial industry," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong said.

He noted that partnerships with international organisations help ensure that Vietnamese students engage with both academic theory and global financial industry perspectives.

Investing in the Future of Intelligent Finance

During the programme's opening session for students on 14 March, Adam Siew, Vice President of Business Development, representing Vantage Foundation, highlighted the accelerating convergence between finance and advanced technologies.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming how financial institutions interpret data, understand markets and make decisions. Processes that once required weeks of analysis can now be completed in seconds."

He emphasised that technological advancement must remain guided by responsible human judgment.

"Data becomes meaningful only when guided by human insight, responsibility and sound judgment."

Bringing together educators and students from across Vietnam's leading finance universities, the initiative aims to strengthen the country's pipeline of data-literate financial professionals capable of navigating increasingly complex global markets.

"By investing in education today, we are investing in the future leaders who will shape the next era of intelligent and responsible finance," he said.

The programme concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony jointly conducted by Floyd Wong, Head of Vietnam representing Vantage Foundation, together with representatives from the Banking Academy of Vietnam.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape financial systems worldwide, collaborations between leading academic institutions and organisations connected to the global fintech ecosystem will play an increasingly important role in preparing the next generation of finance professionals.

For more information, please visit:

www.vantage.foundation

https://en.hvnh.edu.vn/