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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rendeavour and Wellington College to open school in Kenya

March 16, 2026 | 10:44
(0) user say
The property developer and British education group partnered to establish an international curriculum school at the Nairobi satellite city development.

TATU CITY, Kenya, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendeavour , Africa's new city builder, and Wellington College Education , a leading British educational network, will open a co-educational day and boarding school for 1,500 students aged 3-18 in Tatu City , Kenya. Opening in September 2028, Wellington College International Kenya will attract students and parents from Kenya, across Africa, and around the world to an unparalleled British education in the heart of the continent's leading new city.

Wellington College International Kenya is the second school in Africa to come out of the partnership between Wellington College Education and Rendeavour. Wellington College International Lagos is located in Alaro City, Tatu City's sister city in Nigeria. By replicating the success of the Wellington College International Lagos campus at Alaro City, Rendeavour is creating a Pan-African network of education excellence that bridges West and East Africa.

Wellington College International Kenya will be the top school in East Africa, delivering an outstanding education that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and character to realise their potential and help shape a better world. Drawing students from neighbouring East African countries and beyond, the Tatu City campus is planned as a modern, purpose-built educational environment, providing advanced science laboratories and teaching spaces, innovative technology infrastructure, comprehensive sports and recreational facilities (including a 50-meter Olympic-standard swimming pool), creative and performing arts spaces, as well as dedicated areas supporting students' personal and social development. The state-of-the-art school further underpins the success of Tatu City, which has attracted USD 3.5 billion of investment to Kenya and created more than 30,000 new jobs in the last five years.

Wellington College International Kenya will follow the rigorous English National Curriculum, culminating in the challenging A-level programme, as well as offering coaching and teaching excellence in sports, music, and the arts. As part of the global Wellington College Education family, students at Wellington College International Kenya will benefit from connections with sister schools across Europe and Asia, including opportunities for collaboration, shared academic initiatives, and international programmes. On graduation, pupils will join the Old Wellingtonian alumni network, offering lifelong links to an established global community.

James Dahl, 15th Master, Wellington College, said, "The launch of Wellington College International Kenya is a moment of great pride for our global family of schools. For our new partners in Kenya, this interconnectivity will provide immediate access to the vibrancy, talent, and experience of our entire community."

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said, "Receiving a top British education no longer requires sending children to the United Kingdom. Wellington College International Kenya offers a blend of academic rigour and extra-curricular activities and amenities found only at Tatu City and in Kenya, one of the most beautiful countries on earth. Kenya is on many families' 'bucket list' of life goals and experiences, and now they can also consider relocating to Kenya and Tatu City for access to one of the best education experiences in the world."

Sir Anthony Seldon, Founding Director, Wellington College Education, said, "Today's announcement of Wellington College International Kenya marks a transformative moment for education in East Africa. Wellington College's pioneering work at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Human Flourishing, developed in close partnership with the OECD, offers a model of schooling that is both deeply humane and boldly future-facing."

By PR Newswire

Tatu City

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Rendeavour Wellington College

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