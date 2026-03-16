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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sushui Tech to unveil fuel cell cloud service in Tokyo

March 16, 2026 | 11:07
(0) user say
The hydrogen technology company scheduled the debut of its remote monitoring and management platform at the Japanese energy industry exhibition.

TOKYO, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushui Tech, a leading innovator in direct methanol fuel cell technology, announced its participation in Smart Energy Week 2026, taking place from March 17 to 19 at Tokyo Big Sight. At Booth W14-71, the company will unveil its Fuel Cell Cloud Service for global markets along with its 200W stationary DMFC generator DMFC-KH-200R dedicated for edge AI applications and 50W portable DMFC generator for disaster response applications.

As the first stop of Sushui Tech's journey into international markets, Japan proves to have vigorous demand for fuel cell technologies, with its emphasized requirements for quality, user-interface, and fuel adaptivity. This year, the company returns with a dedicated cloud dashboard for its independent DMFC power solutions. The dashboard allows users to see Sushui DMFC generator's real-time running status, and quick configure the products from remote. It also enables selecting different types of fuel concentration, instantly adaptive to the off-the-shelf methanol fuel products in Japanese market. Most importantly, the cloud will be able to automatically adjust fuel cell's parameters according to historic running records.

For professional system integrators, Sushui Cloud also opens its API to integrate with the user's cloud, and can be deployed on private server for data-sensitive users.

"To improve together with our customers has been our guiding philosophy in product and service development for many years." Says Daniel Lou, Global Business Development Director of Sushui Tech. "We have listened carefully to Japanese customers, studied user habits, and developed solutions that address the market's specific regulatory requirements and performance expectations."

Beyond cloud service, Sushui Tech also noticed the wide spreading AI trend in the IoT sector. "The legacy power solutions fail to cover the increased power demand for edge AI applications. Usually these application needs a stable independent power supply over 150W to enable edge AI computing, requiring compact, mobile design at the same time." Says Daniel Lou, counting DMFC-KH-200R together with the cloud service as the first move on the company's ambitious roadmap on towards a futuristic AI & IoT scenario. "Given the power capacity that directly matches the market demand, our 200W DMFC generator is already winning orders with those customers who share the same vision with us."

Sushui Tech warmly welcomes all visitors to Booth W14-71 for in-depth discussions on how these advanced solutions can address specific business needs and application requirements. The team looks forward to engaging conversations with industry partners, potential customers, and technology enthusiasts exploring the future of clean energy.

More Infomation: [www.sushuiny.com]

By PR Newswire

Sushui Tech

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TagTag:
Sushui Tech fuel cell cloud service

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