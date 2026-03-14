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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Spartan Race Shenzhen station launches at UpperHills development

March 14, 2026 | 22:54
(0) user say
The obstacle course competition opened registration at the mixed-use project, promoting fitness culture across the Greater Bay Area.

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7, 2026, the globally renowned Spartan Race launched its new season in Shenzhen's Bijiashan Park. The Event features a KIDS Race(March 7–8) , followed by the SPRINT, SUPER and HURRICANE HEAT for adults (March 17–18). Additionally, the Tough Mudder Kids event will take place at the same venue on April 18–19, continuously injecting fresh sports energy into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area(GBA).

As the host city of APEC 2026, Shenzhen's introduction of this international sporting event into its urban core vividly embodies APEC's vision of sustainable urban development and high-quality living.

Held annually in over 42 countries and regions worldwide, Spartan Race stages more than 250 events each year, attracting over ten million participants to date. More than just a race, it represents a spirit and a lifestyle.

The recently concluded Kids Race in Shenzhen drew over 6,000 young participants, highlighting the new generation's fearless spirit. For the second consecutive year, Bijiashan Park—strategically located in downtown Shenzhen and seamlessly connected to the international eco-lifestyle hub, UpperHills—serves as the venue. The park is a key node in Shenzhen's "Five Parks Linked" Project and a model example of the innovative "Park + Commercial" urban development concept.

For this event, UpperHills used its "Park + Town + Street + Mall" model to offer one-stop services for Spartan warriors of all ages and their families. After crossing the finish line, participants can walk directly via a skybridge into UpperHills, where they enjoy exclusive Spartan-themed discounts at numerous dining, accommodation, leisure, and retail outlets—including the Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen.

Thanks to its prime location, fashion-forward DNA, and rich cultural-sports programming, UpperHills has become a premier lifestyle and travel destination for residents of the GBA and global visitors alike. From March 27 to April 6, the Flower Show 2026 will be held at Bijiashan Sports Park, while the 2026 International Exotic Plants Show & Sale returns to UpperHills—adding vibrant touches of nature and artistry to the spring season and potentially driving visitor numbers to new highs.

As an iconic Shenzhen landmark and key showcase of GBA culture, UpperHills leverages global cultural, sports, and entertainment events to create integrated, immersive experiences—helping build a high-quality, livable, and vibrant GBA lifestyle circle and showcasing Shenzhen's openness and urban dynamism to the Asia-Pacific as a pioneer demonstration zone.

By PR Newswire

UpperHills

What the stars mean:

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Spartan Race Shenzhen station UpperHills

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